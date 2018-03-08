Researchers say children using too much technology are showing up to school unable to hold pencils or cut paper with scissors. Here’s some advice for parents. Share on Pinterest Smartphones and tablets are convenient babysitters and pacifiers for bored or crying children. But they may be preventing those children from developing the necessary hand strength to hold pencils, cut with scissors, and perform tasks children their same age could easily do just a decade ago. A new review from the Heart of England Foundation NHS Trust reports that kids are coming into classrooms ill-prepared for writing and other activities that require finger muscle strength. The British pediatric doctors behind the report point the blame on technology — and the lack of traditional activities young children often do, such as stringing beads, coloring, and other pastimes. “Children coming into school are being given a pencil but are increasingly not be able to hold it because they don’t have the fundamental movement skills,” Sally Payne, PhD, the head pediatric occupational therapist with the Heart of England foundation NHS Trust, told The Guardian. Payne points to the swap from Tinkertoys to tablets for this loss of fine motor skills. “It’s easier to give a child an iPad than encouraging them to do muscle-building play, such as building blocks, cutting and sticking, or pulling toys and ropes,” she said. “Because of this, they’re not developing the underlying foundation skills they need to grip and hold a pencil.” In the earliest stages of development, this setback can be detrimental to kids throughout their childhood if it’s not addressed by teachers, parents, and professionals.

Weak hands, slow development In their report, the British health organization told the story of 6-year-old Patrick, a young British boy who entered primary school without the muscle strength in his hands to properly hold a pencil. His mother, Laura, blames the amount of time she let him use technology for his dilemma. “In retrospect, I see that I gave Patrick technology to play with, to the virtual exclusion of the more traditional toys,” she told The Guardian. “When he got to school, they contacted me with their concerns. He was gripping his pencil like cavemen held sticks. He just couldn’t hold it in any other way and so couldn’t learn to write because he couldn’t move the pencil with any accuracy.” After six months of work with an occupational therapist, Patrick has caught up to other children his age in hand coordination abilities. Mary Mayhan, an occupational therapist with more than 20 years of experience in Alabama, says she’s seen these changes in children’s abilities in the past decade, too. “Ten or 15 years ago, we were getting referrals for kids with weak hands that had a specific diagnosis, whether that was Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, spina bifida. Now we’re getting kids with referrals for these issues, and in increased numbers, who have no known diagnosis. They’re just your average child with no background medical reason that would make them have this problem,” she told Healthline. However, Mayhan isn’t as quick to blame the loss of fine motor skills entirely on the greater proliferation of technology. Instead, she says another change may be impacting a child’s growth: the loss of time babies spend on their tummies. “Thirty years ago or so, [doctors] started saying babies shouldn’t sleep on their stomach because of SIDS [sudden infant death syndrome], and that got miscommunicated to where parents thought, ‘Oh, I should never put my baby on his stomach,’” Mayhan said. “Fine motor skills and dexterity in the hands are developed when babies are on their stomachs and when they’re crawling or reaching,” she explained. “Tummy time is really important. When they’re awake and they’re playing, they need tummy time to develop those back extenders, core muscles, and the dexterity in their hands. That plays a huge role in the dexterity in hands. When you add [the lack of time on their stomachs] to the use of technology — when you’re at the store, you’ll see toddlers with a phone instead of a little toy — they’re without those developmental times,” Mayhan said. Whether a child’s developmental delays are the result of too many YouTube videos or because they spent too much time in a bouncy seat isn’t clear yet. What is clear is that parents can helping their children at a young age get on better footing for their entrance into elementary school and later life.