People are lining up to give blood, but officials say if you really want to help, wait a few weeks and then come in to donate.

There can be too much of a good thing.

Even when it comes to donating blood.

People have been lining up to donate the precious liquid after the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the hurricanes that hit Houston, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

And that’s a problem.

Blood bank officials explain that blood can only be stored for about six weeks. So if everybody gives now, a lot of that blood may need to be thrown away.

If you want to help, the officials say, wait a few weeks or even a month and then donate.

Better yet, become a regular donor.

“Volunteer blood donors are needed each and every day to help save lives,” the American Red Cross said in a statement.