Health experts warn experimental drugs have been found to be effective before they're made widely available. Getty Images The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is being widely promoted as a "cure" for COVID-19, but we still lack good data on its true benefits.

Some small clinical trials have shown possible benefits. But others have shown the opposite.

Anecdotal reports don't really show whether the drug works — and just as importantly, whether it's safe. The antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine remains one of the most hyped potential treatments for COVID-19, especially on social media. However, claims about the effectiveness of this "miracle drug" against the new coronavirus have far outpaced the available clinical data. Some small clinical trials have shown possible benefits. But others have shown the opposite. Until we have results from larger, well-designed trials — which are currently underway — hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine should only be used under the close supervision of a physician.

Mixed results for hydroxychloroquine One of the first studies to suggest that hydroxychloroquine, in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, might work as a treatment for COVID-19 was done in France. The preliminary results from this study were quickly shared on social media as “proof” of the drug’s effectiveness. Even President Donald Trump tweeted about the study. The French study, though, had several design flaws, including its small size and how patients were enrolled into the study. Since the study’s release, the journal in which the paper appeared issued a statement of concern about some aspects of the study’s design. The New York Times later reported that Trump has a “small personal financial interest” in Sanofi, the French manufacturer that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine. In addition, results from other small trials and paper preprints suggest that hydroxychloroquine is not effective against COVID-19. Newsweek also reported that hospitals in Sweden have stopped using chloroquine to treat people with COVID-19 after reports that it causes vision loss and blinding headaches. One part of a small study in Brazil was stopped early after COVID-19 patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed potentially fatal irregular heart rates. The results were posted April 11 on medRxiv, an online server for sharing medical articles before they’ve undergone peer review by other researchers. The higher-dose group of patients was given 600 milligrams of chloroquine twice daily for 10 days. By day six, 11 patients had died, leading researchers to stop this arm of the study early. The lower dose group — 450 milligrams for 5 days, twice daily only on day one — didn’t have enough patients for researchers to know if the drug was effective for patients with severe COVID-19.

Anecdotal reports are not enough Beyond the few small studies of hydroxychloroquine, a lot of the “evidence” for its benefits is based on reports in the news and on social media about people getting better after being given the drug. Unfortunately, these anecdotal reports don’t really show whether the drug works, and just as importantly, whether it’s safe. “Most people with coronavirus get better on their own. So if you give hydroxychloroquine to somebody who was going to get better anyway, it looks like the drug works,” said Dr. Allison Bond, an infectious disease physician at the University of California, San Francisco. Many factors affect whether someone recovers from COVID-19. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of serious illness . People being treated in hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients may also be less likely to recover due to lack of medical resources. Anecdotal reports can’t account for these factors. They also can’t answer other important clinical questions like what medication dose works best, when to give the medication, or whether you should be giving a combination of drugs. “The only way we can know if an agent actually worked or had efficacy is to do a clinical trial,” said Dr. Steven K. Libutti, director of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health. Bond said these trials should include not just a larger number of patients, but also a wide variety of patients. “That way, you can see how the drug interacts not only with the infection itself, but also with the patient’s preexisting medical conditions,” she said. Clinical trials are also needed to know if a drug is safe. Doctors already know a lot about the side effects of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine because the drugs have been around for years. But Bond said patients with COVID-19 who are being treated may need a higher dose of the drug than what’s used for other conditions. “Even though it’s a drug that we already use, we’re using it at a different dose,” she said. “With that [higher dose] you would be more prone to side effects.”