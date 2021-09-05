Share on Pinterest MaaHoo Studio / Stocksy Researchers are using Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology to target HIV.

The eventual goal is to stimulate the immune system to produce broadly neutralizing antibodies that target multiple HIV strains.

Over the past few decades, finding a safe and effective vaccine to prevent HIV infection has proven to be very challenging. An early stage clinical trial of an mRNA-based HIV vaccine could begin this month, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine clinical trial registry. This vaccine candidate uses technology developed by biotech company Moderna — the same technology used for its highly effective COVID-19 vaccine. The trial, which builds on earlier research by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and Scripps Research, would test the first stage of a multistep vaccine regimen. The eventual goal is to stimulate the immune system to produce broadly neutralizing antibodies that target multiple HIV strains. Additional clinical trials will be needed before a vaccine capable of preventing HIV infection is available.

Targeting multiple strains of HIV Many people are familiar with the coronavirus spike protein: mRNA vaccines train the immune system to produce antibodies that target the spike protein and prevent the virus from infecting cells. HIV also has a spike-shaped virus protein known as Env, or the envelope protein. The shape of this protein varies among different strains of the virus, making it harder to target with antibodies. “Antibodies against one virus — against one HIV spike — will not block another HIV spike,” William Schief, PhD, a professor and immunologist at Scripps Research, said in a YouTube video released by Scripps. “We have to elicit antibodies that bind to specific patches on the spike that don’t change very much,” he said. In the early 1990s, scientists first isolated broadly neutralizing antibodies that target these non-changing, or conserved, areas of the HIV envelope protein. Additional antibodies have been identified since then. However, going from vaccine to broadly neutralizing antibodies requires multiple steps. Schief and his colleagues at Scripps and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative developed a candidate vaccine that stimulates the immune system to produce precursor cells needed to start this process. Results released earlier this year from a phase 1 clinical trial showed that 97 percent of participants who received the vaccine showed the desired immune response. This “priming step” is the first of several that researchers hope will lead to broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV. The immune cells generated during this initial trial in response to the candidate vaccine “don’t know how to neutralize HIV yet,” Schief said in the YouTube video, “and we didn’t expect that they would.” “But we have studied them, and now we have a good idea for what our second shot should look like.”

Applying mRNA vaccine approach to HIV The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative and Scripps have partnered with Moderna to test an mRNA-based vaccine version of this approach. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, contains a blueprint for making a specific protein. MRNA vaccines deliver these instructions to the cells, which then produce the protein. In the phase 1 trial using Moderna’s technology, the mRNA vaccine will carry the instructions for a protein that stimulates the immune system in the same way as the earlier Scripps and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative trial. This trial will enroll 56 healthy people without HIV, and will test two versions of the vaccine candidate. Two groups of people will receive a mix of the two vaccine candidates, and the other two groups will receive one or the other. Researchers will look to see whether the vaccine generates the desired immune response — the immune precursors cells — and whether there are any safety concerns. This is only the first of several clinical trials, so it will take some time before scientists know whether this approach can prevent HIV infection. However, many people will be watching closely to see whether the mRNA technology does for HIV what it did for COVID-19. “If nothing else, I hope that we’re able to leverage the lessons learned from the COVID-19 trials for developing a safe and effective HIV vaccine,” said Anthony J. Santella, DrPH, a public health researcher at the University of New Haven.