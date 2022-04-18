Share on Pinterest Fitness centers are listed by experts as one of the higher risk places for COVID-19 transmission. FG Trade/Getty Images

Just when we almost seemed done with them, masks are back. At least in some places.

As COVID-19 case rates declined the past two months following a spike driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant in January, mask mandates began falling across the United States as well.

In recent weeks, however, new cases caused by a pair of new Omicron subvariants have some schools and communities in certain sections of the country reversing course.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week extended its mask mandate on air, train, and other public transportation just days before the previous rule was set to expire. Masks on these forms of transportation were scheduled to be required until at least May 3, although a Florida judge struck down the mandate on April 18.

On April 11, the city of Philadelphia reinstated its indoor masking requirement after COVID-19 cases increased 50 percent in the span of fewer than two weeks.

In addition, as cases rose in the eastern United States, a number of colleges and universities also put their mask mandates back into force. These included American University, Johns Hopkins, Georgetown, Columbia, Rice, and the University of Connecticut.

“Given the increase in cases associated with the more highly transmissible BA.2 variant, many communities are recommending universal masking regardless of vaccination status when indoors in public settings,” David Souleles, MPH, the director of COVID-19 Response at the University of California Irvine, told Healthline.

The rise in cases caused by the new Omicron variants of COVID-19 — known as BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1 — may or may not last. But experts say that masking — whether mandated or voluntarily — is likely to be with us for the foreseeable future.

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities, for example, are unlikely to drop the masking mandates that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Dr. Glenn Wortmann, the medical director of infection prevention at MedStar Health’s Institute of Quality and Safety, told Healthline that many institutions will continue to set their masking and physical distancing policies based on CDC’s estimates of COVID-19 positivity rates from community to community.

“When there’s not much transmission in the community you don’t need to mask, but when there is, you should,” he said.