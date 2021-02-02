Share on Pinterest Whether you’re single, distance dating, or living with your partner in quarantine, experts say there are several ways you can shake up expectations and safely celebrate the holiday of love. Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Valentine’s Day may look different during COVID-19.

There are still ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely despite the pandemic.

Decorating your space or taking a walk are festive ways to honor the day.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chocolates, flowers, dinner, and dancing bring about memories of Valentine’s Days from the past.

But this year, the day of love may look different.

“Couples and singles are generally feeling overwhelmed, so V-day seems to be the farthest thing from their minds in many cases,” Jess O’Reilly, PhD, host of the Sex with Dr. Jess podcast, told Healthline.

The stress of online fatigue, work, unemployment, managing homeschoolers, fear of getting sick, and more can do more than keep romance at a great distance.

Prolonged stress can also take a toll on your mental and physical health.

“If prolonged, chronic stress can impair communication between the immune system and the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal access, which can adversely affect mood, mental health, energy levels (as well as metabolism),” said O’Reilly.

“This wear on our bodies affects our moods and relationships. This doesn’t mean that relationships are suffering, but we may not be as focused on romance or sex, the themes we tend to associate with V-day.”

In addition, restrictions on indoor dining and other forms of entertainment can make the holiday challenging.

Still, Lawrence Lovell, mental health counselor and founder of Breakthrough Solutions, says there’s good reason to celebrate.

“Holidays and traditions provide joy and instill a sense of positive anticipation. This anticipation fosters excitement and eagerness. It really helps our mood and attitude during times when we have to navigate the challenge and difficulties of the here and now,” Lovell told Healthline.

Experts suggest considering the six following ideas and alternatives to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.