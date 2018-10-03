Researchers say the MitraClip reduces the mortality risk as well as hospitalizations for people with serious heart failure.

Share on Pinterest The MitraClip is inserted into the heart to minimize a condition known as mitral regurgitation. Photo courtesy of Abbott

For the 5.7 million Americans living with heart failure, everyday life is a challenge.

For patients with severe heart failure who fail to respond to typical treatments and medications, things are even more difficult.

“They’re desperate patients. Their prognosis is as bad as having cancer in terms of their mortality. They’re frequently miserable. They can’t walk very far without getting short of breath or fatigued. They’re frequently admitted to the hospital, and there are few therapeutic options for these patients,” Dr. Gregg Stone, a professor of medicine at the Columbia University Medical Center in New York and one of the lead investigators of the study, told Healthline.

However, research presented at the annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics scientific symposium in San Diego is offering hope to these patients.

Researchers say they have found that inserting a small clip called a MitraClip into the heart resulted in significantly lower mortality rates and fewer hospitalizations.

Heart failure is the number one cause of morbidity and mortality among patients with heart disease. It’s also the most frequent cause of hospital admissions in the United States as well as the leading driver of healthcare costs.

However, Stone says these statistics may soon be a thing of the past.

“This trial has profound implications for hundreds of thousands of patients with severe heart failure who have no other alternative options that may help them,” he said. “To have a study demonstrating that a relatively safe and painless procedure can lead to profound improvements in quality of life, reduction in hospitalizations, and prolonged survival was quite profound an achievement and can very favorably affect the lives of these desperate patients.”