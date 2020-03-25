Share on Pinterest Experts say you can expect the COVID-19 pandemic to linger for at least a year, with social distancing protocols and empty store shelves occurring along with waves of infections. Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a response unlike anything in memory.

Nonessential businesses, educational institutions, and any form of large-scale gathering have all been shuttered across the United States until further notice.

Millions of Americans are practicing self-isolation and social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

For some, it may be difficult to believe it’s only been a couple of weeks.

While several weeks of aggressive measures should slow transmission and give medical personnel a fighting chance, Americans should be braced for many more months of COVID-19 precautions, according to a federal government response plan.

The 100-page document, shared with The New York Times, paints a sobering picture of what the next year — or more — could look like.

While the plan’s authors acknowledge that it’s difficult to predict specifics “with such a fast-moving pandemic,” it states that we’re likely in for “multiple waves of illness” in the coming months.

The findings mirror similar reports, including one dated March 17 from Imperial College London, along with the opinions of doctors working on the front lines.

“We are at the beginning of what will likely be multiple rolling waves of the pandemic with an unclear timeline that could play out over the next 1 to 2 years, chiefly based on our ability to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told Healthline.