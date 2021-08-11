Share on Pinterest The newest TikTok trend involves using frozen honey as a snack.

Jamie Grill Atlas/Stocksy United

The newest TikTok trend involves using frozen honey as a quick snack.

TikTok user Dave Ramirez started the trend when he confessed he’d eaten frozen honey, a snack he said was “pretty refreshing.”

Some of people who’ve tried it out have felt nauseated or developed gastrointestinal symptoms after. We talked to experts about why this happens.

Since then, the trend has attracted over 900 million views and has featured people eating generous amounts of frozen globs of honey.

When consumed in high amounts, sugar can cause blood sugar levels to spike then crash. High doses of sugar can also impact the gastrointestinal tract and lead to nausea and diarrhea.

“This trend is the equivalent of eating a lot of candy at one time — there’s no health benefit, and it can lead to sugar crashes, which often cause food cravings and digestive discomfort,” said Amanda Izquierdo, a registered dietitian based in Chicago.

If you want to try the trend, nutritionists recommend using a small amount of honey.