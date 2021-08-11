- The newest TikTok trend involves using frozen honey as a quick snack.
A new TikTok trend has erupted in which people are consuming frozen honey.
The trend was born on July 9 when TikTok user Dave Ramirez confessed he’d eaten frozen honey, a snack he said was “pretty refreshing.”
Since then, the trend has attracted over 900 million views and has featured people eating generous amounts of frozen globs of honey.
Unsurprisingly, some people who’ve tried it out have felt nauseous or developed gastrointestinal symptoms after.
When consumed in high amounts, sugar can cause blood sugar levels to spike then crash. High doses of sugar can also impact the gastrointestinal tract and lead to nausea and diarrhea.
“This trend is the equivalent of eating a lot of candy at one time — there’s no health benefit, and it can lead to sugar crashes, which often cause food cravings and digestive discomfort,” said Amanda Izquierdo, a registered dietitian based in Chicago.
If you want to try the trend, nutritionists recommend using a small amount of honey.
Honey, when consumed in moderation, has been linked with various health benefits, including improved heart health and blood antioxidant levels.
But consuming too much honey can come with negative health consequences. Honey is packed with sugar and is calorically dense.
According to Izquierdo, the “2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans” recommends that adults keep added sugar intake below 10 percent of their daily calories.
For someone who eats 2,000 calories a day, that’s less than 4 tablespoons of honey, Izquierdo explained.
“This trend can quickly have someone eat well over that amount,” Izquierdo said.
When consumed quickly, as is being done via the TikTok trend, honey can cause blood sugar levels to rapidly increase.
Jamie Hickey, a nutritionist and founder of Truism Fitness, says this rapid increase in blood sugar levels can cause “sugar shock.”
“A hyper dose of sugar in relatively small amounts can cause high blood sugar levels,” Hickey said, adding that people may initially feel hyper.
After blood sugar levels spike, they crash within 2 to 3 hours, according to Jennifer Glockner, a registered dietitian nutritionist and creator of Smartee Plate.
“Low blood sugar levels may make you feel sick — hungry, shaky, jittery, weak, tired, palpitations, headaches, and lack of concentration,” Glockner said.
Izquierdo recommends eating protein and fat when eating sugar and carbs to alleviate uncomfortable blood sugar roller coasters.
People with diabetes could potentially see a dangerous increase in their blood sugar level if they eat frozen honey.
Small amounts of honey are thought to relieve digestive symptoms, according to Izquierdo. For example, a teaspoon may help with acid reflux, although it would still affect blood sugar levels.
But eating a lot of sugar can lead to gastrointestinal upset.
“Some people think that it may affect the balance of the good bacteria in your gut,” Glockner said. “Sugar causes inflammation in general and in the GI, too.”
Because honey contains high levels of fructose, consuming a lot of honey rapidly can lead to gastrointestinal issues like:
- bloating
- nausea
- diarrhea
“When your body recognizes you’ve eaten a lot of sugar, water enters the digestive tract, which can result in diarrhea,” Izquierdo said.
If you want to test out the trend and avoid symptoms, go for a small amount of honey.
