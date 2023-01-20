Share on Pinterest Luis Velasco/Stocksy TikTok is testing a new feature that provides sleep reminders

Experts are unsure of the tool’s value

Managing social media and screen usage is just a part of good sleep hygiene TikTok has begun testing a feature that reminds users to go to sleep, according to TechCrunch. The news comes as social media usage has continued to grab headlines. Research published by Statista estimates that by 2027, the world will have 5.85 billion global social media users.

Can sleep reminders help you get better rest after using social media? Whether these reminders set by users actually help you get better sleep is up for debate. Dr. Camilo Ruiz (DO), a sleep specialist in South Florida, is pessimistic. “The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and you have a situation where the inherent platform is the problem, leading to the sleep disruption, Putting a warning sign right before you continue and hit OK or Cancel, I think is probably going to do very little to deter people from not using the platform for a period of time,” Ruiz said. Other experts such as Daniel Rifkin, MD, MPH, who founded telehealth platform Ognomy as well as being a clinical assistant professor at the University of Buffalo, said that these tools do have a possibility of being useful. They can help highlight to users how important sleep can be at a time.



“It’s raising awareness,” Rifkin said. “For so long, we neglected sleep as a health concern, despite the fact we spend a third of our lives doing it…I think times have changed, and literature has changed. So we’re seeing just loads of really good literature on sleep and the importance of sleep, and social media, like everything, is helping to spread that word.”

Social media’s connection to sleep hygiene When considering the role of social media in our sleep patterns, experts say it’s important to focus on the concept of sleep hygiene, which are the habits and processes we use to get better sleep. Peter Polos MD, PhD, who is an associate professor of sleep medicine at Hackensack JFK Medical Center and also serves as a sleep expert with Sleep Number, says that the first step for many patients is to identify and acknowledge that social media is playing a part in their insomnia. “First, you have to get them to say, ‘Yeah, I do that.’ And then explain to them the reasons” social media can affect sleep, he said. These include “the anticipation, the stress, the mental stimulation, if you’re playing games, or you’re gaming with somebody. And then also, the impact that the light has just biologically in terms of interfering with sleep onset through [the] melatonin pathway,” Polos said. Polos says that keeping your room cool, limiting blue light exposure close to bedtime, and being mindful of your choice of bedding, all have an impact on sleep hygiene that goes beyond what happens after hours of doom scrolling. For Rifkin, advocating for good sleep hygiene also means disrupting preconceived notions about what a bedtime routine should look like. He pointed out you want to start winding down well before your “bedtime.”



“People say, ‘Oh, my bedtime is 9:30, I gotta go to bed,'” Rifkin said. “You want to start getting ready for bed and then do something like … sitting and reading in dim light or listening to music outside of your bedroom until you feel sleepy.”