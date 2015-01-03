Cancer of the thyroid gland is easy to survive but hard to find unless you’re really looking for it. Doctors say those with a family history of the disease ought to make the effort.

Few Americans would list thyroid cancer as a health condition they worry about. Although it’s among the ten most common types of cancer in the United States, and diagnosis rates continue to rise, the vast majority of thyroid cancers grow slowly and respond well to treatment.

Thyroid cancer wasn’t something Dr. Stacie Chasin worried about, either, even after her mother and uncle were diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancers in 2011. Chasin, an internist in Goshen, New York, initially shrugged off the advice that she have an ultrasound to see whether she had the cancer, too.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland about 3 centimeters wide that sits below the Adam’s apple. Nodules, or growths, on the thyroid are not uncommon, and most are benign.

But the nodules are so small they are hard for doctors to find. Most are discovered accidentally when patients undergo imaging tests for other conditions. A thorough physician’s assistant noticed a bump on Chasin’s mother’s thyroid during a routine exam.

Learn Everything You Need to Know About Thyroid Cancer »

In 2013, Chasin stopped by the radiology department that sits next to her office to get an ultrasound done and end her family’s nagging. The test detected a single large nodule, which also turned out to be a papillary cancer.

Chasin had her thyroid gland removed and now has to take synthetic thyroid hormones every day. Once a year she gets tested to see if the cancer has reappeared.

That’s it.

“It’s a nuisance cancer,” she said. “People who have thyroid cancer are lucky to have it over something else.”

January is Thyroid Awareness Month in the United States.