Researchers warn people to be careful of stem cell clinical trials that aren't properly run or ask patients for payments. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. That may be especially true when it comes to experimental treatments involving stem cells. That's the warning out today from researchers who looked into a purported medical trial at a Florida clinic that left three older women blind. The researchers said there were plenty of warning signs about the experimental treatments. These included the fact patients paid $5,000 to participate, and the trial had no control group or previous research. The findings will be published tomorrow in The New England Journal of Medicine. "[The paper is a] call to awareness for patients, physicians, and regulatory agencies of the risks of this kind of minimally regulated, patient-funded research," said Dr. Jeffrey Goldberg, professor and chair of ophthalmology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, and co-author of the paper, in a press statement.

How women were blinded The stem cell treatments happened in 2015. The treatment was listed on ClinicalTrials.gov as a "study to assess the safety and effects of cells injected intravitreal in dry macular degeneration." That is a common, progressive disease of the retina that leads to loss of vision. The clinical trials website is overseen by the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Officials at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which oversees the medical library, did not respond to Healthline's request for an interview. The study authors said people may have signed up thinking they were going to be part of a trial. However, the written material that accompanied the website listing did not mention a trial. The three women who were blinded ranged in age from 72 to 88, and each suffered from macular degeneration. Before the experimental surgery, their eyesight ranged from 20/30 to 20/200, uncorrected. At the clinic, which was not named in the research paper, the patients had fat cells removed from their abdomens. The fat tissue was then processed with enzymes with the goal of obtaining stem cells. Platelet-dense plasma was isolated from blood drawn from the patients. The cells were then mixed with the platelet-dense plasma and injected into the eyes. Patients reported that the entire process took less than an hour. Soon after, the three female patients experienced side effects that included vision loss, detached retinas, and hemorrhages. They are now blind. Dr. Thomas Albini, a study co-author, and an associate professor of clinical ophthalmology at the University of Miami, where two of the patients were subsequently treated, said the women will probably remain blind for the rest of their lives. "Although I can't say it's impossible, it's extremely unlikely they would regain vision," he said in a press statement. Albini said the blindness could have been caused by the injection of a contaminant or the cell wash solution into the eye. When injected into the eye, the stem cells also could have changed into myofibroblasts, a type of cell associated with scarring. The study authors said that even if the procedure have been properly done, there is no evidence the surgery would have improved the women's vision. "There is a lot of very well-founded evidence for the positive potential of stem therapy for many human diseases, but there's no excuse for not designing a trial properly and basing it on preclinical research," Goldberg said.