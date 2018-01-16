The current flu season has produced overcrowded emergency rooms and medication shortages. CDC officials say there are a number of reasons for the flu’s severity this year.

Just weeks into the new year, health officials are grappling with a flu season so severe that there have already been regional shortages of antiviral medication and emergency room wait times have skyrocketed.

In San Diego, a hospital reportedly set up a tent to help handle the influx of patients with influenza symptoms. In Arizona, the health department warned that ER wait times were so long, people shouldn’t look for emergency care unless they’re having severe symptoms or are a high-risk patient.

“People with mild symptoms or at lower risk from complications from influenza should stay home and rest or call their healthcare provider,” the Arizona Department of Health Services said in a statement.

Today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that flu activity is widespread in 49 states and that the season has arrived earlier than normal.

During a grand rounds presentation for medical experts, CDC officials explained in part why the flu season is severe. This year, the dominant strain is an influenza A strain called H3N2. First appearing in humans in 1968, this strain is associated with worse outcomes for people who contract it. In the past, it has led to a higher number of flu infections and hospitalizations.

Dr. Daniel B. Jernigan, MPH, the director of the influenza division in the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) at the CDC, said they’re seeing a high number of flu cases earlier than expected. At least 26 states have reported “high” flu activity , and 10 other states have reported “moderate” flu activity.

“Flu is in lots of places at the same time,” he said. “Simply because of where it’s occurring, which is everywhere.”

At least 20 children have died from the flu so far, Jernigan said.

Dr. Alicia Fry, MPH, chief of the epidemiology and prevention branch in the NCIRD and a captain in the U.S. Public Health Service, explained that once people are infected with flu, there’s little medical officials can do, except to give them antivirals. These can shorten the duration of symptoms by a day.

“Right now, there is an adequate national supply to meet the high demands of the season,” she said. However, she cautioned that “spot shortages have been reported in areas with high influenza activity.”

Fry said health officials are working with antiviral manufacturers to bridge gaps in availability.