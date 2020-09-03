Share on Pinterest Women are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Getty Images

Compared with men, women are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Women account for nearly two-thirds of Americans affected by it.

Alzheimer’s disease tends to progress more quickly in men. They tend to experience more rapid cognitive decline and die sooner.

Women with Alzheimer’s disease tend to live longer than men with the disease — and a new study suggests that a gene on the X chromosome may help explain why.

Each person typically has one pair of sex chromosomes in each cell of their body. People assigned female at birth typically have two X chromosomes, while people assigned male at birth typically have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome.

Researchers say a gene called KDM6A may explain why women with Alzheimer’s disease tend to live longer than men with the same condition.

The gene is only found on X chromosomes. It tells the body how to produce the KDM6A protein, which is known to play a role in cognition.

In a study published last week in the journal Science Translational Medicine, researchers investigated the effects of the KDM6A gene in humans and mice.

They found evidence that KDM6A protein helps slow cognitive decline and improve survival in those with Alzheimer’s disease.

“The gene KDM6A was found to have protective effects on the brain. Thus, the more doses of the gene — i.e., XX vs. XY — the better resilience,” Michelle M. Mielke, PhD, director of the Specialized Center of Research Excellence on Sex Differences at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota, told Healthline. She wasn’t involved in the study.

“A next step in this research will be to identify other genes on the X or Y chromosomes that are beneficial or detrimental to the brain,” Mielke added. This will help experts develop a “better understanding of some of the pathways that can protect the brain and therefore be potential drug targets.”