The debate over a cereal being “healthy” is ongoing. Share on Pinterest Magic Spoon cereal reports to have 12g of protein. Photo via Magic Spoon Magic Spoon, a new high-protein, low-carb cereal company, hopes its keto-friendly nutritional profile, health promises, and of course exciting flavors are enough to convince adults that their days of puffed grain hoops and milk for breakfast aren’t behind them. Packaged in technicolor cartoon boxes, Magic Spoon bills itself as a “healthy cereal that tastes too good to be true.” They hang that health hat on the fact the cereal has a great deal of protein — 12 grams per 3/4 cup serving — along with 110 calories and just 3 grams of net carbs. Compare that to Cheerios, which has a respectable 3 grams of fiber but 20 grams of carbohydrates, all the typical keto eater can have in one day. The ingredient list isn’t altogether confusing: protein blend (milk protein isolate and whey protein isolate), coconut oil, tapioca flour, chicory root fiber, natural flavors, salt, and a “sweetener blend.” If you follow a keto diet or a low-carb style of eating, you’ll recognize many of these ingredients as alternatives to flour, grains, and rice. The sugars aren’t unfamiliar either: Magic Spoon says on their website that the sweetener blend in their cereals contains monk fruit, stevia, and allulose. The first two are popular among keto dieters for the no-carb, high-sweetness value.

A new kind of sweetener Allulose, on the other hand, is a new kid on the “natural” sweetener block — and it’s one some experts Healthline talked to say is safe, but they caution that because it’s so new, very little is known about its long-term effects. “Allulose is a natural sugar with 10 percent of the calories as table sugar and comes from maple syrup, figs, and raisins in small quantities,” said Michelle Shapiro, MS, RD, a registered dietitian in New York City. “The body does not recognize allulose as an energy source, so it does not spike blood sugar. Although the long-term research about allulose is limited at this point, preliminary research suggests allulose is safe and may help with blood sugar control.” Indeed, most of the research that has looked at allulose (and there is not a lot) shows promise, but many of these studies are conducted in rats and dogs. Human studies are few and far between and often involve very small groups of test subjects. But the small volume of studies was sufficient for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to declare in April 2019 that allulose does not need to be counted toward a food’s total sugar on the nutrition panel. It should be noted that London-based food and beverage supplier Tate & Lyle is the one that petitioned the FDA for this special classification for allulose. They also make Splenda. In their statement , the FDA said they made the decision to single out allulose as a non-factor ingredient because the human body does not metabolize it the way it does other sweeteners. In fact, most of the sweetener comes out of the body in urine. “[Allulose] has fewer calories, produces only negligible increases in blood glucose or insulin levels, and does not promote dental decay,” Susan Mayne, PhD, director of FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said in the department’s statement. Magic Spoon may be the first to readily promote their use of the non-factor sugar, they certainly won’t be the last — which is why Shana Minei Spence, MS, RDN, CDN, founder of The Nutrition Tea, says you need to be aware of one important factor. “It is sweeter than regular sugar, so be mindful of that,” she says.