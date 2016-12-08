Celebrities like actress Alanna Masterson of ‘The Walking Dead’ are often targeted by internet trolls for body shaming. But this trend also extends to others.

Hardly a week goes by without some celebrity getting trolled online because of their weight.

Last week it was “The Walking Dead” star Alanna Masterson’s turn. The actress, who plays Tara in the series, was criticized by fans for putting on a few pounds after the birth of her daughter.

In a lengthy Instagram post Masterson struck back at the “trolls, body shamers, and the men and women who think it’s OK to comment on my weight.”

In her message, which was posted alongside a picture of her daughter Marlowe, Masterson wrote: “Before you decide to make a comment about my chest being ‘too large’ or how ‘fat’ I’ve become, just know that this little girl got the best start to life … I would’ve gladly continued to eat enough calories to produce milk for her little bones to grow.”

Body shaming of celebrities often focuses on “extra” weight — like Amy Schumer for not fitting the Barbie mold in an upcoming movie, Vin Diesel for his “dad bod” pictures, or 99-pound Olympic gymnast Alexa Moreno for being “fat.”

But trolls know no bounds. And anyone in the public eye is fair game.

A petition started on change.org was demanding that 22-year-old YouTube performer Eugenia Cooney be banned from the site because viewers said she was “too thin” or possibly anorexic.

The petition reportedly gathered 18,000 signatures before being taken down. But several similar petitions have popped up since then, along with others in support of Cooney.

Body shaming of celebrities is now so common that it has lost some of its shock value.

“Headlines on tabloids in the checkout line of grocery stores regularly target celebrity weight loss or the appearance of cellulite. This behavior has become so normalized that most people probably don’t think of it as trolling anymore,” psychology professor Renee Engeln, Ph.D., author of the forthcoming book “Beauty Sick: How the Cultural Obsession with Appearance Hurts Girls and Women,” told Healthline.

Read more: Body shaming in an age of social media »