A new study finds a way to rank human exposure to common household chemicals.

Chemicals are all around us, especially in our homes. While not all of them are harmful, many are untested, and scientists are striving to get a better idea of which ones can pose a threat we may not be aware of.

A recent study in Environmental Science & Technology looked at about 8,000 chemicals and came up with a new method to classify how often humans are exposed to them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention keeps tabs on about 200 chemicals, and has issued recent reports on human exposure. Bisphenol A, or BPA, is one chemical that’s recently made headlines. BPA is used in everything from receipts to plastic, but now it’s under scrutiny because animal studies have shown BPA can impact hormone levels in developing fetuses.

The list of chemicals in the recent academic study was taken from a database of urine test results, meaning that the scientists worked backward based on what we already know for sure humans have in their bodies.

Identifying the levels at which humans are exposed to different chemicals is no easy task when you consider that the human body can transform a chemical into another chemical upon exposure. Plus, depending on their behavior, a person may be more or less exposed to specific chemicals than their peers.“It’s actually expensive and difficult to look for a specific chemical,” said John F. Wambaugh, Ph.D., a researcher at the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Center for Computational Toxicology. He conducted the new research with his colleagues.

“Our list is looking at about 8,000 chemicals and that’s more reflective of the backlog of untested chemicals that are out there in the environment,” he said.

