Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, approximately 90% to 95% have type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

In a clinical trial directly comparing different medications used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that two drugs — insulin glargine and liraglutide — worked "modestly" better.

All four drugs tested — including glimepiride and sitagliptin — improved blood glucose levels to some extent when added to metformin.

In a large clinical trial directly comparing four medications used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that two drugs — insulin glargine and liraglutide — worked “modestly” better at helping people maintain their blood glucose levels.

All four drugs — including glimepiride and sitagliptin — improved blood glucose levels to some extent when added to metformin, a first-line treatment for type 2 diabetes, the study showed.

Keeping blood sugar levels within the recommended range can help reduce the risk of the complications of type 2 diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, nerve damage and vision problems.

“Knowing that we are fighting an obesity epidemic and that type 2 diabetes trends are going up, even in pediatric patients, this gives more tools to healthcare providers to help achieve [blood glucose] control,” said Dr. Ilan Shapiro, chief health correspondent and medical affairs officer at AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research.

However, in spite of the improvements seen with all four drugs, nearly three-quarters of study participants were not able to keep their blood glucose levels within the recommended range over the course of the 5-year follow-up period.

“The overall results of the current trial highlight the difficulty in achieving and maintaining recommended [blood glucose] levels in participants with type 2 diabetes,” the researchers wrote, “even in a clinical trial in which all care [including medications] is provided free of charge.”