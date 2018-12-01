A loophole allowed their medical insurance provider to refuse coverage for the birth of their son. Now these parents are stuck with a $28,000 bill.

Share on Pinterest The Hendrickson-Craig family. Image via Samitha Hendrickson

Last February, Samitha Hendrickson gave birth to her first child.

The labor and delivery were long and not without serious complications. Hendrickson needed an emergency C-section, or cesarean. Her newborn couldn’t breathe on his own and needed to be resuscitated.

Her son, Haroun, spent two days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). But once he was finally stable enough to go home, Hendrickson took a turn for the worse.

She was readmitted to the hospital for postpartum preeclampsia, a potentially fatal condition related to high blood pressure.

Finally, 11 days after Haroum’s birth, Hendrickson and her newborn both appeared to be out of the woods.

Then, the trouble with their health insurance began.

Hendrickson, a yoga instructor, and her husband, Scott Craig, a nuclear pharmacist, had taken care to choose an in-network preferred hospital of their insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield Anthem.

Hendrickson’s obstetrician was also an attending physician there. Yet, the bill for the hospital was a jaw-dropping $27,411.81.

Because of the medical crises Hendrickson and her baby had endured, the family had missed the 30-day window to enroll their newborn on Craig’s health insurance plan… a requirement they hadn’t even known existed.

“Not one of our medical providers or billing agencies advised us that we needed to get [Haroun] enrolled as soon as possible,” Hendrickson said. “Honestly, it was not in the forefront of our mind. We were happy to have a healthy family all together at home.”

What’s followed has been a Kafkaesque nightmare for the Tacoma, Washington, family.

Craig’s health insurer refused to let him add the baby to their plan. The new Blue Cross plan purchased through their state’s insurance exchange argued that the hospital where Haroum was born wasn’t in their network, so they weren’t footing the bill.

The state’s health insurance commissioner explained that while Washington state law does require health plans to cover newborns, Craig’s insurance was a nationally offered plan and therefore exempt.

The hospital billing department also refused to budge on the enormous bill, calling it a “flat rate” the couple couldn’t negotiate.

“At first, I was like, ‘You know what? We have insurance. We should be covered. This is no big deal. It’s a misunderstanding,’” Craig recalled. “It wasn’t until the second [appeal] that I thought, ‘Holy crap. We could actually be held responsible for this.’”

“We can’t afford it,” Hendrickson said. “It’s just not right. There’s something deeply flawed with our healthcare system.”

Having a baby should be one of the most exhilarating times of your life. Yet, thanks to outrageously high hospital bills and health insurance woes, it’s become one of the most stressful times for many parents.

“We see a wide variety of behaviors from [health insurers]. Some are definitely creating extra challenges to try to wear people down,” said Carol Sakala, PhD, director of Childbirth Connection programs for the National Partnership for Women and Families. “The public thinks we have a healthcare system, but at its base, it’s a business, and different businesses have different degrees of how responsibly they operate.”

CoPatient, a medical bill advocacy service, has taken Hendrickson and Craig on as clients. Their situation isn’t an anomaly. Akshay Gupta, the company’s co-founder, has seen an increase in stressed-out new parents whose newborn wasn’t put on a plan in time. They, too, are struggling with bills that equal the price of a new car.

Share on Pinterest “It’s just not right. There’s something deeply flawed with our healthcare system,” said Hendrickson. Image via Samitha Hendrickson

It’s an easy mistake to make, after all, considering the tangle of complicated, and sometimes contradictory, healthcare guidelines and policies new parents are expected to navigate.

For instance, there’s automatic coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for a newborn’s first 30 days… but that isn’t always true.

“State laws apply and overrule federal laws across the country, and there are exceptions for grandfathered plans. There are a lot of rules,” Gupta said. “It’s very complicated, and for people who are laypersons to understand all this, especially with a baby in the NICU? It’s a bit much.”