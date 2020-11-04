Share on Pinterest Experts say a Mediterranean type of diet with vegetables, fruit, and whole grains can lower your risk for heart disease. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

New research shows that sugary, processed, refined foods are more likely to cause inflammation, which can lead to heart disease and stroke.

Likewise, whole foods and healthier proteins decrease inflammation, leading to better health outcomes .

. It’s best to follow something similar to the Mediterranean diet while avoiding red meat, sugary drinks, and processed foods.

A healthy diet, combined with exercise, will decrease one’s chances of developing chronic disease.

You may have heard your doctor tell you at some point that it’s best to adopt a largely plant-based diet and avoid processed, refined, sugary foods.

Now, a new study underlines the importance of this medical wisdom.

The research published this month in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) shows that a diet of foods that causes increased inflammation in the body is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The data for the study came from the Nurses’ Health Studies I and II, analyzing more than 210,000 people starting in 1986. It included up to 32 years of follow-up.

Previous studies have shown that following a more plant-based diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, will lead to lower inflammatory risk over time.

Dr. Jun Li, a research scientist in the department of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts, and the study’s lead author, told Healthline that the findings were consistent across different cohorts and between men and women.

“Inflammatory potential was significantly associated with higher incidence of cardiovascular disease, compared with the 20 percent of study population consuming the most anti-inflammatory diet,” she noted.

“The 20 percent of study population consuming the most pro-inflammatory diet were 46 percent more likely to develop heart disease and 28 percent more likely to develop stroke,” she said.

Li points out that while the findings were clear-cut, further research can help validate the relationship between certain foods and inflammation.

“Our study includes only nurses and health professionals, and our study population was mostly white, so it is important to extend and replicate our findings in other populations,” she said. “We are doing similar analysis in other cohorts with higher proportions of African American and Hispanic participants.”