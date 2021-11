Share on Pinterest Experts say diet, exercise, stress reduction, and adequate sleep are all lifestyle changes that should be adopted. Azman Jaka/Getty Images The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association have released guidelines for people who have had a stroke.

The organizations encourage doctors to consult with other medical professionals to help determine the cause of a person’s stroke to reduce their risk of a second one.

They also advise people who have had a stroke to adopt a regular exercise program, eat a healthy diet, get adequate sleep, and reduce stress. Having had a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) increases your risk of another one. But you can take steps to lower that risk. Each year, about 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 185,000 strokes occur in people who’ve already had at least one stroke. In addition, approximately 240,000 people have a TIA, or ministroke, each year. About 9 to 17 percent of those people will have a stroke within 90 days. Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability. And someone dies of stroke every 4 minutes . New guidelines from the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Stroke Association (ASA) outline recommendations for doctors to help their patients avoid another stroke. “Approximately 80 percent of strokes can be prevented by controlling blood pressure, eating a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, not smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight,” said Dr. Amytis Towfighi, vice chair of the guideline writing group for the AHA and director of neurological services at the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, in a statement .

What doctors can do The first step in lowering the risk of a second stroke is to quickly pinpoint the cause of the first. The AHA-ASA guidelines call on healthcare professionals to have diagnostic testing completed or underway within 48 hours of the onset of stroke symptoms. Other recommendations for healthcare professionals include: using multidisciplinary care teams, shared decision making, and personalized care

screening for and treating atrial fibrillation (AFib)

prescribing blood thinners or aspirin in specific people

placing stents or surgically removing blockages when applicable

aggressively managing risk factors Dr. Andrew Freeman is a cardiologist at National Jewish Health in Denver. He told Healthline that AFib is the most common cause of stroke. “Atrial fibrillation is epidemic, particularly in those who are older, because the risk goes up with age. We look for this. And we almost always get an echocardiogram of the heart to make sure there are no other abnormalities,” Freeman said. Neurologists look for damage in the brain, so they might do a CT scan or MRI. “There’s a lot of coordination between the neurologist and the cardiologist. We’ll do an exhaustive search for a cause,” Freeman said. “There’s significant variability in how stroke presents and how debilitating it is. Once you have a stroke due to atrial fibrillation, we’re aggressive about blood thinners to reduce clots. We’re also pretty aggressive about blood pressure control and statins to lower cholesterol when appropriate,” he added.