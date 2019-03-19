It may surprise the average consumer to know that skin care products — with their immaculate package designs, breathless marketing campaigns, and glossy magazine ads — are largely unregulated by the FDA.

Share on Pinterest Everyone loves a skin care routine, but what can those products actually do for you? Getty Images

Cosmetics and skin care products are a big business.

Each year, moisturizers, wrinkle creams, dark-spot removers, and other skin enhancement products bring in billions of dollars.

So it may surprise the average consumer that those products — with their immaculate package designs, breathless marketing campaigns, and glossy magazine ads — are largely unregulated.

Congress passed the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act more than 80 years ago, putting cosmetics under the purview of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since then, the law has largely been untouched while the cosmetics industry has grown dramatically.

Today, only color additives in cosmetic products require FDA approval. The regulatory body is hands-off, so long as the language around a product’s promises is worded correctly.

“The FDA defines a drug as any article that intends to ‘change the actual function or structure of an organ’ — in this case, the skin. As a drug, the product must get premarket FDA approval, prove safety, and efficacy,” said Dr. Fayne Frey, a dermatologist and dermatological surgeon in West Nyack, New York.

“A cosmetic, however, cannot intend to actually change the skin but rather change the ‘appearance’ of or adorn the skin,” Frey added.

Frey cites products that increase water content to make skin more hydrated — or rather, to make skin appear more hydrated.

“Increasing water content, for example, temporarily improves the appearance of skin — think of a raisin being pumped with water appearing more like a grape. The FDA considers products that temporarily increase water content of skin, or moisturizes, [as] cosmetics,” Frey said. “They do not require FDA approval, and do not need to prove safety or efficacy.”

Indeed, Frey says the “overwhelming majority” of over-the-counter skin care products — the things you buy to moisturize or reduce wrinkles, hide dark circles, or reduce sun damage — are cosmetics.

“As such, they cannot, legally, claim to change the skin,” Frey said. “For this reason, marketing of products is limited to phrases like ‘decreases the appearance of fine lines’ rather than ‘gets rid of fine lines.’”

How, then, is the average consumer meant to filter through the stream of claims that are used to promote the myriad of products?

The first step is to know what they mean, says Dr. Manish Shah, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Denver, Colorado.

“As with most marketing, the claims hit customers the right way emotionally,” he said. “If a customer can identify with a problem, and the product claims to improve the problem, sales will increase.”

Shah added, “The claims aren’t lies, but they aren’t really truths either. Some patients will actually see the intended improvements.”

Here, we explain the most common marketing claims, what they really mean, and what you need to know about finding products that are right for you.