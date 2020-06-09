“While our guideline does highlight a few use cases for probiotics, it more importantly underscores that the public’s assumptions about the benefits of probiotics are not well-founded, and there is also a major variation in results based on the formulation of the probiotic product,” said guideline panel chair Dr. Grace L. Su , a gastroenterologist at the University of Michigan, in a news release .

But a new guideline by the American Gastroenterological Association cautions that there’s not enough scientific evidence to recommend using these so-called good bacteria and yeasts to treat most digestive diseases.

Probiotics are a booming business, consumed by millions of health-conscious Americans in pill form, fermented foods like yogurt, or other food products.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are intended to provide health benefits. Some probiotics are available by prescription in certain countries, but most are sold over the counter.

In the United States, probiotics marketed as dietary supplements don’t need preapproval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but companies aren’t allowed to make health claims about these products.

Although we sometimes think of bacteria as harmful “germs,” our stomach and intestines actually contain millions of helpful bacteria and yeast. Together, they form a community known as the gut microbiome.

The human gut contains an estimated 300 to 500 different bacterial species. These interact in complex ways, both with each other and with the human body.

In addition to the guideline, the AGA released a technical review of existing scientific studies on the link between probiotics and gut health. This review found that probiotics may be beneficial for some GI (gut-related) conditions.

Certain probiotics may be helpful for preterm, low-birthweight infants — shortening the number of days they spend in the hospital and reducing the time for them to take full feeds.

Specific probiotics may also reduce the risk of Clostridium difficile infection in adults and children taking antibiotics. C. difficile is a bacterium that causes diarrhea and inflammation of the colon.

Likewise, the review found that certain probiotics may be helpful in the management of pouchitis, a complication of ulcerative colitis that has been treated surgically.

For other conditions, the review found that there was a shortage of scientific evidence to support the use of probiotics.

“Patients taking probiotics for Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis or [irritable bowel syndrome] should consider stopping,” said Su in the news release.

“The supplements can be costly and there isn’t enough evidence to prove a benefit or confirm lack of harm.”

The review also found that probiotics don’t appear to be helpful for children with acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the digestive tract that can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

However, the review only looked at research done in North America. Some research carried out in other countries has shown that certain probiotics were effective in reducing the duration of diarrhea in children with acute gastroenteritis.