A flurry of untrue stories sprang up on the Internet this past week stating Marin County parents were holding measles parties to intentionally infect unvaccinated kids. What spreads faster than the measles? How about false stories about “measles parties” in Marin County? Last week, articles began popping up online about parents in the wealthy San Francisco suburb having get-togethers to intentionally subject their unvaccinated children to youngsters who had come down with the measles. The idea, the stories said, was to “naturally infect” children with the illness. The articles prompted public health officials to issue warnings against any such parties. They also drew dozens of sharp comments from both sides of the vaccination debate. Problem is… the stories simply aren’t true. It appears to be a phenomenon of the Internet age, where stories aren’t only spun off of each other, but also tend to grow in magnitude as they twirl around the web. Read More: Doctors Debate Whether to Treat Unvaccinated Children

How the ‘Measles Party’ Story Evolved It all began with a Facebook post from Julie Schiffman, a Marin County mother of two unvaccinated children. Schiffman wrote about a conversation she had with a mother of vaccinated children. That mother knew about a family with a child who had measles. She asked if Schiffman was interested in contacting the family as a way to naturally infect her 5-year-old and 8-year-old with measles. Schiffman said “absolutely not.” A health columnist for KQED television saw the post and contacted Schiffman. The columnist then used the anecdote to lead into a column about the debate over whether to intentionally infect unvaccinated children. The story quotes health experts on why they feel it’s unwise to expose unvaccinated kids to diseases, especially when vaccines are available. The column never directly stated there are “measles parties” in Marin County where children are intentionally exposed. Read More: Some Adults May Need to be Revaccinated Against Measles But that didn’t stop the story from spinning out of control. Within days, stories began appearing on other news sites, referring to Schiffman’s conversation. Those stories took the coverage one step farther and said there were reports of measles parties in Marin County. Then, some bloggers latched on and took a large leap forward. Some of those columns flatly stated Marin County was home to an outbreak of measles parties. One column proclaimed, “Fun Lovin’ Marin Parents Now Hosting Measles Infection Parties.” Another declared, “We have hit peak crazy.” Most of these stories linked back to the KQED column, but none of these authors contacted Schiffman. In the past few days, several news organizations that hadn’t yet run the story contacted Schiffman and began to set the record straight. Those outlets included the San Francisco Chronicle and the Today show. However, the damage had already been done.