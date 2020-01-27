Share on Pinterest Medications such as Tamiflu can’t prevent the flu, but they can help ease its symptoms. Getty Images

The flu vaccine can help prevent the flu, but if you do get sick, there are four FDA-approved medications for treating flu symptoms.

These meds need to be taken within 24 to 48 hours of onset of symptoms to be effective.

Typically, the medications lessen severity of symptoms by preventing the flu virus from multiplying.

The 2019-20 dominant flu strains have peaked at unusual times and are also affecting children and young adults more than usual.

The 2019-20 flu season has already thrown us a few curveballs — and it’s still far from over.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who come down with the flu this year, it’s possible to lessen the severity of the illness.

But you’ll have to act quickly.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved four drugs, all antivirals, for treating flu symptoms.

They’re oseltamivir phosphate (Tamiflu), baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza), peramivir (Rapivab), and zanamivir (Relenza).

“The flu this year is susceptible to all four of them, so the antivirals will work,” explained Dr. James D. Cherry, distinguished research professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital Division of Infectious Diseases.

“The thing is, they have to be given right away, and definitely within the first 48 hours,” Cherry told Healthline.

These drugs are hardly a cure for the flu, and they’re only effective when taken shortly after the onset of flu symptoms. But they’re the best option available when it comes to lessening flu symptoms.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at the department of health policy and a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, told Healthline that antiviral medications have the added benefit of lowering the risk of contagion.

“They generally shorten the duration of the illness by a day, give or take, and very importantly, they make it less likely that you will transmit the flu to others because they’re killing the virus. They’re not letting it multiply,” he said.

“You’re also less likely to get those serious complications of pneumonia and having to be hospitalized. In other words, it really tilts the whole thing in your favor,” Schaffner said.