New research shows that therapy dogs can make speech therapy more effective — and fun — for children.

For some children, learning language can be very challenging, making speech therapy sessions stressful and not much fun.

But all that changes when Pita, a lovable Labrador-golden retriever, is involved.

“My students love playing Jenga and the Honeybee Tree games with Pita. They are encouraged to say a target word or sentence and Pita will pull out a game piece with her mouth,” said Jennifer Yost, a speech-language pathologist in Orange County, California, who works with Pita.

Pita is a facility dog from nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence. She’s part assistant, part cheerleader, and all-around talented dog.

With over 60 commands under her furry belt, Pita can open and close doors, pick up fallen objects, and even play dress-up.

“She dresses up in numerous outfits,” said Yost, “and children are encouraged to create narrative stories to work on sequencing, perspective taking, and expressive language.”

She’s also part of a growing number of programs that use therapy dogs to help children improve their language use and comprehension.

One of these is the Pawsitive Play Program at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where therapy dogs encourage kids during physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The dogs that work here even have a badge and get a lunch break, just like other hospital workers.

In Ottawa, Canada, the Reading Education Assistance Dogs (R.E.A.D.) program pairs children with canine reading companions. The dogs can’t read, but they’re great listeners, giving the kids a chance to practice their oral language skills.

As any dog lover will attest to, having a dog around makes any activity more enjoyable. But therapy dogs are more than just fun.

They can motivate children to work harder or help kids relax when speech therapy gets too challenging.

“There have been numerous times when a child was struggling to produce a sound or shut down during a difficult task,” said Yost, “and Pita instinctively relieved their stress by nudging their hand or rolling on her back as if to say ‘It’s OK if it’s hard for you. I’ll still love you if you pet me.’”

Yost said Pita’s skill as a nonjudgmental listener allows children to practice speech and language without fear of being criticized or made fun of.