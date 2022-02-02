Share on Pinterest Experts say it can take weeks or even months to recover physically and emotionally from a miscarriage.

Recovering from a miscarriage can take a few weeks to a month or more.

Workplace discrimination can push women back to work too soon or cause job loss.

Experts say legal remedies fall short and place undue burden on employees who feel they’ve been discriminated against.

About 10 to 15 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage.

During a miscarriage, physical symptoms can range from mild to severe.

Recovery time varies from person to person, depending on factors such as weeks of pregnancy, underlying conditions, and whether there are complications.

The healing process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a month or more.

Recovery can be a lot more difficult if you can’t take time off work for fear of losing your job.

Rachel Makkar was fired from her job 10 days after having a miscarriage, according to Kaiser Health News. Shocked, she filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and intends to a file a lawsuit in Colorado state court.

Now, she’s having a difficult time with the fallout.

And she’s not alone, but understanding your rights and proving discrimination in pregnancy-related conditions can be challenging.

Scott Mirsky, an employment attorney and a partner at Paley Rothman in Bethesda, Maryland, told Healthline that under the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, an employee who has a miscarriage has to be treated the same way as all other employees.

“In other words, the employer cannot make job-related decisions based on the fact that an employee had a miscarriage,” said Mirsky.

The Pregnancy Discrimination Act applies to employers with 15 or more employees.

The problem is that proving discrimination under the Pregnancy Discrimination Act can be burdensome. According to legal nonprofit A Better Balance, courts favor the employer in two-thirds of cases.