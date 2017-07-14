Researchers discovered the Tsimane people of the Amazon have almost no risk of serious heart disease due to diet and physical activity level. Share on Pinterest You may not walk like an Egyptian, but you might want to eat like a Tsimane. A study published in March in The Lancet says the forager-horticulturist tribe in South America has the lowest reported levels of vascular aging of any population on Earth. Besides the healthy heart conditions, these indigenous people of the Bolivian Amazon region also have low blood pressure, low cholesterol, and low blood glucose. The researchers attributed these healthy qualities to the tribe’s high level of physical activity and its plant-based diet. They concluded that the lack of this type of activity and diet in developed countries such as the United States should be added to the risks associated with heart problems. “The loss of subsistence diets and lifestyles could be classed as a new risk factor for vascular aging and we believe that components of this way of life could benefit contemporary sedentary populations,” said Hillard Kaplan, PhD, senior author and anthropology professor at the University of New Mexico, in a press statement. Katie Ferraro, a registered dietitian and assistant clinical professor at the University of San Diego and University of California, agrees with the assessment. “We could certainly move in their direction,” Ferraro told Healthline. “We could look to them as models.” Read more: Why nutrition advice is so confusing »

What researchers discovered The researchers visited 85 Tsimane villages in 2014 and 2015. They took CT scans of the hearts of 705 village residents between the ages of 40 and 94. They checked for hardening of the coronary arteries as well as the villagers’ height, weight, blood pressure, heart rate, cholesterol, blood glucose, and inflammation. They discovered that 85 percent of Tsimane people had no risk of heart disease. That included two-thirds of the villagers who were 75 years or older. Another 13 percent of the tribe members had a low risk, while 3 percent had moderate or high risk. A similar study of 6,814 people in the United States ages 45 to 84 showed that only 14 percent had no risk of heart disease. About 50 percent had a moderate or high risk. Another third had a low risk. The Tsimane population also had low heart rates and healthy levels of blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol. This was despite the fact that about half of villagers did show elevated levels of inflammation. “The inflammation common to the Tsimane was not associated with increased risk of heart disease and may instead be the result of high rates of infections,” said Dr. Randall Thompson, cardiologist at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute. The researchers credited the villagers’ plant-based diet and physical activity level for their health. They noted that the Tsimane people spend only 10 percent of their waking hours being inactive. That compares with a 54 percent inactivity level in people in industrialized nations. The researchers said hunting, fishing, gathering, and farming keep the men working six to seven hours a day, and the women working four to six hours a day. They also noted the Tismane people’s plant-rich diet, which is 72 percent carbohydrates, includes nonprocessed foods such as rice, corn, nuts, and fruits. Their diet is about 14 percent protein, coming from animal meat. Smoking is also rare in these villages. The Tismane aren’t the only ones. The Hadza tribe in Africa also apparently benefits from its hunter-gather diet. A CNN reporter found this out when he recently traveled to the Hadza’s territory and ate what they ate for three days. At the end of that period, Tim Spector discovered his gut microbal diversity, which was pretty healthy to start with, had improved by 20 percent. He also discovered three days later, after returning to his regular diet, that his gut microbal had returned to where they were before his Hadza visit. Read more: Hold the butter. It’s not that good for you »