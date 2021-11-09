Share on Pinterest Experts say a consistent bedtime routine can help you fall asleep at an optimal time. Neyya/Getty Images

Researchers say falling asleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. is the best time for heart health.

They say that optimum bedtime fits well with circadian rhythms and daylight exposure.

Experts say having a consistent bedtime routine, as well as exercising and eating at the proper times, can help you fall asleep at a healthy hour.

For many people, bedtime is whenever they can fall asleep.

However, researchers say there actually is an ideal time to crawl under the covers for the sake of your heart health.

According to a new study from the United Kingdom, if you want to protect your heart, get to bed between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“Our study indicates that the optimum time to go to sleep is at a specific point in the body’s 24-hour cycle and deviations may be detrimental to health,” said Dr. David Plans, a study author and a senior lecturer in organizational neuroscience at the University of Exeter, in a press statement. “The riskiest time was after midnight, potentially because it may reduce the likelihood of seeing morning light, which resets the body clock.”

“The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning,” Plans explained. “While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health.”

“Studies have shown that poor sleepers for any reason live a shorter life,” added Dr. Thomas Kilkenny, the director of sleep medicine at Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

“This report,” he told Healthline, “goes even a step further to show timing of sleep onset also can be a contributor to good cardiovascular health and that, if you go to sleep too early or too late, it adversely increases cardiovascular risks.”