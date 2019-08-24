Researchers say genetic makeup is a factor, but so are smoking, obesity, vitamin D, and viral infections.

Share on Pinterest Women appear to have a higher risk for multiple sclerosis than men. Getty Images

A combination of genetic and environmental factors are leading contributors to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Viral infections and tobacco smoking are two major triggers of the disease.

Key environmental factors usually occur before age 15.

And factors that cause the onset of MS may differ from those that cause its progression.

Those are the conclusions from experts from seven centers around the world who recently reviewed 5 years of published papers on genetic and environmental factors that could lead to MS risk, relapses, and progression.

Their findings were published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology on behalf of the American Neurological Association.

MS appears to start as an immune disorder caused by a complex interaction between genetic predispositions, viral infections, and factors that lead to inflammation, including smoking, obesity, and low sun exposure.

“There is a lot of research ongoing,” Dr. Emmanuelle Waubant, co-author of the review and professor of neurology and pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco, told Healthline.

“Causality is unproved for many of the factors,” Waubant explained. “The review, designed to find causality, is citing the state of knowledge right now.”

“Knowledge changes, and our interpretation of the knowledge changes,” Nick LaRocca, PhD, vice president of healthcare delivery and policy research for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, told Healthline. “We need to do this review periodically to see where we are and where we need to go.”

“[This paper] outlines that we are further along in understanding the risks of MS, progression, and disease activity,” he said.

Some risk factors for onset, such as low sun exposure, a lack of vitamin D, or tobacco smoking, were also risk factors for relapses (vitamin D and low sun exposure) or progression (tobacco smoking), but not for both.

Some factors, such as previous viral infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, were associated with onset but not with clinical relapses or progression. Pregnancy was associated with relapses but not onset or progression.

The study authors noted that some pro-inflammatory factors aren’t strong factors for progression. They did conclude that pro-inflammatory factors may cause relapses, and neurodegeneration may cause progression.

Factors leading to progression haven’t been researched as much as those for relapses and onset.