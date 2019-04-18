Share on Pinterest “Mommy juice” culture is having a negative impact on women’s health. Getty Images

“Mommy needs her wine.”

If you think it’s becoming more difficult to avoid seeing phrases like that on social media, you’re not alone.

Between memes, jokes between friends, and even movies dedicated to women and their love for wine, it can sometimes feel like there’s no escaping the “mommy juice” banter.

However, the truth is the increasing prevalence of “mommy juice” culture is no laughing matter.

Rates of drinking and alcohol addiction are on the rise among women. A 2017 study put high-risk drinking among women at a 58 percent increase in the last decade alone, creating what some suggest could point to a public health crisis.

Especially as recent research has found an increase in health risks for even just one serving of alcohol per day.

“One reason that drinking is on the rise among women is that the norms around drinking have changed dramatically over the past 50 or so years,” Deidra Roach, medical project officer for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, told Healthline.

She explains that up until the mid-20th century, it was considered socially unacceptable for women to drink in public, especially to the point of intoxication. So, women were simply less likely to do so.

That’s obviously changed in recent years.

Melissa O’Neill, director of clinical operations at Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center in Illinois, points to another possible factor behind the increase as well.

“Women traditionally choose to manage stress and anxiety by turning inward, while men turn outward,” she said. “We see that a lot at Timberline, people really using it as a maladaptive coping skill to manage stress, anxiety, and underlying mental health conditions that haven’t been diagnosed.”

Both Roach and O’Neill agree that the rise of “mommy juice” culture has contributed to a normalization of drinking among women.

This is a truth that can be troublesome for those in recovery trying to find their place in a world that simply assumes all moms must need wine to survive.

There are other factors contributing to the rising drinking rate among women, too.

As Roach points out, there’s an increased availability of alcohol as well as rising rates of anxiety and depression.

Recent research has even suggested there may be a genetic component to heavy drinking and alcohol use disorder.

Nevertheless, Roach says “anecdotal evidence suggests that cultural factors are playing a very important role.”