To get a sense of what these red flags might look like, Healthline talked to experts about what they would want to see before a COVID-19 vaccine is approved.

With President Donald Trump’s repeated predictions that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available by Election Day on Nov. 3, along with signs of administration interference in federal science agencies, some health experts are on alert for red flags signaling that a vaccine was rushed and potentially unsafe.

The tension between science and politics is nothing new — think: the U.S. inaction on climate change and the undoing of science-based clean air and water rules — but the COVID-19 pandemic has enlarged the chasm between the two.

This battle has been on full display in the country’s science agencies, as political appointees have attempted to shape the COVID-19 narrative in ways not supported by science.

In March, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the decades-old malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, touted by Trump as a COVID-19 treatment.

The agency later withdrew the EUA when studies showed that the drug didn’t work, and that some people had severe side effects.

Then in August, an EUA issued by the FDA for convalescent plasma — another treatment pushed by Trump — raised additional concerns.

Even with a lack of high-quality clinical data, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn exaggerated the benefits of this treatment at a press briefing with Trump.

More recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted guidance last week saying that the new coronavirus could spread by airborne transmission, but within days removed that information from its website.

This has raised concerns that political pressure, not science, is driving these public health messages.

The appearance that the Trump administration is rushing the COVID-19 vaccine process for a pre-election win is affecting an already vaccine-hesitant public.

The percentage of Americans who said they would get the vaccine if it were available today has dropped to 51 percent in September from 72 percent in May, according to a recent Pew Research Center poll. Republicans were more averse to vaccination than Democrats in both polls.

With so much at stake here, there are signs that the FDA is recommitting itself to a strong regulatory review of potential COVID-19 vaccines.

Kelly Goode, PharmD, a professor in the department of pharmacotherapy and outcomes science at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy, says the FDA is expected to announce “more stringent” standards for an EUA of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This shift is needed, she says, because a vaccine will be given to healthy people, compared to other emergency treatments, which are administered to people with serious illness.

The Washington Post reports that with the tough new EUA standards for a COVID-19 vaccine, it will be “exceedingly difficult” for a vaccine to be approved before Election Day.

On Wednesday, Trump claimed he may override any new COVID-19 vaccine regulations by the FDA, according to CNN.