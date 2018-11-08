Just over a third of Americans got a flu shot last year, which contributed to one of the deadliest flu seasons in years.

Last year's flu season led to nearly a million people being hospitalized in the U.S. Getty Images

Like millions of other Americans, JoJo O’Neal chose not to get the flu vaccine last year.

“I was dead set against getting a flu shot. And then I developed the flu. I’m over 50 and I have asthma, so it really took me off my game,” said O’Neal, a 54-year-old radio personality from Orlando, Florida.

She also passed on the flu to her sister, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“This was really scary not only for myself with my asthma, but also for my sister, who has a chronic lung condition. She also passed the flu on to her daughter,” O’Neal said.

With flu-related deaths already being reported this year, health officials are reminding people that the flu vaccine remains the best protection — not just for yourself, but also for those around you.

“Even if you are young and healthy and might be able to survive the flu, there is the risk of transmission to a friend, family member, or other loved one who might not tolerate the flu as well,” said Dr. MeiLan Han, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Michigan Health System and director of the Michigan Airways Program.

Nicole Basta, assistant professor in the school of public health at the University of Minnesota, says that higher vaccination rates protect both people getting the flu shot and those around them.

“When we each get vaccinated, we boost our own immunity and reduce our own risk of getting the flu,” Basta said. “But just as importantly, we reduce the risk to our families, friends, and our communities by blocking the spread of the flu.”