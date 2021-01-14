Share on Pinterest Experts say a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to holiday travel has arrived. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

Experts say the post-holiday COVID-19 surge has arrived, driving up the number of cases as well as deaths.

They add that the new virus variants that have shown up in nine U.S. states aren’t a big factor yet, but they could be down the road.

Experts say the holiday surge emphasizes how important it is to speed up the pace of vaccinations.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the country’s top hot spot may not be the state you think of first.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it’s Arizona.

The state is averaging 131 new cases per 100,000 people per day, far outpacing neighboring California.

Experts say a lack of a statewide mask mandate and few restrictions on restaurants, bars, and large gatherings have fueled the increase in cases.

Now the state is also dealing with a surge on top of a surge.

“Thanksgiving just threw gas on the fire and really got us going into that exponential growth curve,” said Will Humble, MPH, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association.

“Combined with the Christmas parties and the New Year’s parties and all of the social mixing that happened over that 10-day period, it’s had an enormous impact,” Humble told Healthline. “For the past week, we’ve been the top, the worst in the world.”

And Arizona is just the tip of the iceberg.

Over the past week, the United States has averaged more than 246,000 new cases per day. Deaths have hovered between 3,000 and 4,000 per day.

The uptick in numbers comes after repeated warnings for the public to stay home and avoid social gatherings during the holiday season were ignored.

A survey conducted just before Christmas by the Clinical Excellence Research Center at the Stanford University School of Medicine in California found that 34 percent of the respondents acknowledged they were planning indoor gatherings.

Many expected to have 11 or more people in attendance.