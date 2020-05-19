Share on Pinterest Both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, some people will experience trauma and, as a result, PTSD. Getty Images Mental health experts expect the COVID-19 pandemic to cause PTSD in some people.

Managing stress and distress now can help mental health in the long term.

Helping others and practicing self-care can help you cope during the pandemic. Helaina Hovitz-Regal was attending middle school three blocks from the World Trade Center when the twin towers were struck on 9/11. Witnessing the event and living through the aftermath caused her trauma for years after. She battled anxiety, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) throughout her teen years and early adulthood. In her memoir, “After 9/11: One Girl’s Journey Through Darkness to a New Beginning,” she included an excerpt from her journal she kept as a 12-year-old. “Everyone has masks on. It’s a ghost town. The hospital across the street is geared up for casualties. They’re telling us not to go outside,” she wrote. Nineteen years later, this description of New York City feels all too familiar to Hovitz-Regal. The pandemic is bringing up similar fears that caused her distress after 9/11, such as being harmed, losing loved ones, vulnerable people and frontline workers, and not knowing how much of a threat, in this case, COVID-19, will cause. “If I let myself think about that for too long, I can go to a really, really bad place, so I try to focus on what I can do, like check on my elderly neighbor next door and donate what I can afford to the local animal shelter down here,” Hovitz-Regal told Healthline. Her frame of mind is the result of a decade-long journey of recovery from PTSD. Still, she knows she is vulnerable to adverse effects during this time. Dr. Shaili Jain, a psychiatrist and author of “The Unspeakable Mind: Stories of Trauma and Healing from the Frontlines of PTSD Science,” said past experiences like Hovitz-Regal’s can affect how we react to the pandemic. “We are all approaching this pandemic and dealing with it with influence by what was experienced before, so definitely people who have trauma can be triggered by a lot of what they are experiencing and witnessing,” Jain told Healthline. While there are differences between what happened on 9/11 and what’s happening now, she said the emotions people are experiencing are similar, including anxiety, fear, lack of control, and panic, as well as fear of death. “The big one I hear from patients is when the grocery stores didn’t have food and when people were lining up for basic necessities. That feeling of panic or not being safe or fear can trigger experiences of prior trauma where you felt those same emotions, even if what you were reacting to was different,” said Jain. While during and after the pandemic, some people will experience trauma and, as a result, PTSD, Dr. Joshua Morganstein, chair of the American Psychiatric Association’s Committee on the Psychiatric Dimensions of Disaster, said there is mixed data on whether or not having past trauma puts you at greater risk. During research, he said the timing of one’s trauma is often unclear. “There may be people when we studied them who just experienced the trauma and are having difficulties in the moment, and there might also be people who say, ‘Yes I have experienced trauma, but it was years ago,’ and they have found ways to cope and adapt and thrive. That experience may serve to strengthen their ability to effectively manage stressors and trauma in the future,” Morganstein told Healthline.

Who's at risk for PTSD? Research on PTSD after disasters gives insight that there will be elevated rates of PTSD in the weeks, months, and years that follow the pandemic, Jain said. She anticipates PTSD mostly affecting: Those who have lost a loved one. "Not being able to be there at their bedside is difficult. Funerals aren't happening, so all those things that we do as a society to protect ourselves and to get through bereavement aren't there," Jain said.

Survivors of COVID-19. Research shows that there's a lot of PTSD in survivors from the intensive care unit because many can remember thinking they were going to die.

People affected economically. "We know when we are in a recession and there is high unemployment, a lot of trauma trickles down, and unfortunately, we see higher rates of family violence and partner violence and that violence can contribute to post-traumatic stress," said Jain.

Frontline workers. Healthcare workers are exposed to death and dying and the threat of dying themselves. The threat of being exposed to COVID-19 can also cause trauma in essential workers.

Some distress is normal Anyone who survives a trauma will have signs of PTSD in the early hours, days, and weeks afterward. “It’s normal to feel on edge, jumpy, have your sleep disturbed, and memories of the trauma. It’s your brain’s way of adapting to the trauma. It’s in hyperalert in case you need to protect yourself. [Most] will come back down to normal,” Jain said. If the symptoms continue for months and increasingly get worse after the disaster or event are no longer a threat, if your stress levels keep you from being able to work or care for people you are responsible for, or if you have thoughts about hurting yourself or someone else, you might be experiencing a psychological disorder, such as depression, anxiety, or PTSD. However, Morganstein said these conditions occur over time and less often. Distress reactions, such as trouble sleeping, feeling distracted, feeling angry, feeling unsafe, and worrying about developing COVID-19, will happen to more people and earlier than PTSD. “Things like feeling unsafe and not sleeping well have significant health implications and are major public health issues,” Morganstein said. As a way to cope with distress, he said people will engage in various health risk behaviors, such as increasing use of alcohol, tobacco, and prescription medications. Additionally, distress can cause more family conflict and, in some cases, family violence will increase. “People also have difficulty balancing work at home so they will be focused with issues at work and/or the natural business of managing the challenges of the crisis in such a degree that their underlying health and well-being and social connections and other things that help buffer and protect them in the long term may get neglected,” he said. The good news is that many people show resilience. “The vast majority of people will ultimately do well, including people who have difficulties along the way and people who have existing and underlying mental health conditions,” Morganstein said. In fact, research on previous disasters and stress in general implies that many people will experience what is called “post-traumatic growth” as a result of the pandemic. “Post-traumatic growth is an increase in their perception of their ability to manage future difficulties. We know that people have a whole range of biological issues, psychological issues, and social issues that both strengthen them in times of adversity and can add to their challenges,” he said.