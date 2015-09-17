Researchers say understanding how each organ ages could lead us closer to preventing or treating certain age-related diseases.

You know how many birthdays you’ve had, but that doesn’t mean all your organs are aging at the same rate.

Why should you care?

Because as organs age, they start to deteriorate.

If we can figure out how different organs age, we may learn how to prevent age-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

New research reveals how cellular proteins in the livers and brains of rats age differently. Details of the study are published in the journal Cell Systems.

“Changes that occur in aging can be diverse and difficult to pin down, and looking simply at one parameter might result in not seeing the whole picture,” said co-first author Brandon Toyama, Ph.D., of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

A team of researchers set out to see that whole picture.

One of the study’s senior authors, Martin Beck, Ph.D., of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, told Healthline that different tissues have a different capacity for self-renewal.

A good example of that is the difference between the liver and the brain.

“Liver cells divide throughout life. Brain cells do not and they do contain molecules that are essentially there for life,” said Beck. “We were thus interested to determine how differentially affected these two organs are by aging. We were also interested in which types of molecules are most affected — RNAs or proteins.”

