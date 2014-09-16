But a new online dating site promises deeper compatibility by testing users’ DNA. They say they’ve found the secret to “long-term chemistry” — what makes a relationship last — in people’s genes.

Some online dating sites rely on a mathematical algorithm to match people. Others are based on pure physical attraction and a quick swipe to the left or right.

As genetic testing draws scrutiny from the FDA, a new dating site says it’s found the secret to relationship success in our genes. Have they really cracked the science of compatibility?

Two companies, SingldOut and Instant Chemistry, are working together to match users based on the results of both a personality test (evaluating “diet habits of a mate, how often they exercise, and so on,” according to a company press release) and a genetic test.

“Through intensive research, scientists have found that long-term relationship satisfaction stems from two constants — your DNA and core personality — and how those match up with your partner’s,” said Sara Seabrooke, a geneticist and chief science officer of Instant Chemistry, in a press statement.

Users sign up and receive a DNA testing kit in the mail, spit into a cup, and send the kit back to be tested for mutations in a serotonin transporter gene and a group of three genes that belong to the human leukocyte antigens (HLA) system.

“Theoretically, selection of the serotonin transporter gene does make a little sense,” said geneticist Ricki Lewis, Ph.D., author of “Human Genetics: Concepts and Applications.” The gene gives people either a “long” or “short” component of their serotonin transporter, which recycles serotonin, a neurotransmitter chemical. Variants of the serotonin transporter gene have been linked to issues such as alcoholism, hypertension, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

HLA testing is generally used to determine compatibility for things like blood transfusions and transplant matches. “People with different HLA variants may be less likely to pass infections back and forth, but those with similar variants would be more likely to be compatible if, say, one wanted to donate blood or part of a liver to a partner,” Lewis said.

“The idea of basing a dating website or service on a handful of genes is absurd. Using the science in this way takes advantage of people who do not know anything about human genetics.” — Ricki Lewis, Ph.D.





Ultimately, Lewis said, the science doesn’t live up to the hype. “Testing for two genes out of 20,000 … is hardly useful — would you select a person to date based on four items on a 20,000 item questionnaire?” she asked. “Even if what those two genes do makes sense, it is simply too little information to have any value.”

No one gene can predict the sort of compatibility required for long-term relationship success.

“I think a shared love of pistachio ice cream or running or Woody Allen films may be more meaningful measures of day-to-day compatibility,” Lewis said.