Researchers say women who develop type 1 or type 2 diabetes at a younger age are more likely to start menopause early.

Experts also note that menopause can also raise the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

They say diet is an important component of managing diabetes during menopause. Women who develop diabetes earlier in life are more likely to enter menopause earlier. That’s according to a new study being presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) annual meeting this week. The findings have not been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal. In their study, researchers analyzed data on more than 11,000 women and found a direct relationship between the age of diabetes onset and the age of natural menopause. They said in women with premenopause diabetes, hormone changes can influence the earlier development of menopause. They said this applies to type 1 and type 2 diabetes but not diabetes during pregnancy or gestational diabetes. Dr. Stephanie Faubion, the director of the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Women’s Health in Minnesota and the medical director for the NAMS, told Healthline that an earlier age at onset of diabetes means a woman has been exposed to inflammation as well as higher glucose levels over a long period of time. “In this study, these women were found to have an early age at the onset of menopause, which is not surprising given that this longer exposure to diabetes and inflammation is likely to lead to accelerated ovarian aging,” Faubion said. “As for a take-home: Women who have early onset diabetes should be monitored for earlier onset of menopause.”

Living with diabetes and menopause The research demonstrates the impact of having diabetes on menopause. But the relationship works both ways. So when someone enters menopause, their body’s natural estrogen and progesterone levels continue to fluctuate and their ovaries stop releasing eggs as their menstrual cycle ends. This change in hormone levels has a direct impact on body weight, weight distribution, and insulin activity (sensitivity). These are all factors in diabetes care and management. “We know that age alone is a risk factor for diabetes. When you add going through menopause on top of it, we see a huge increase in risk for developing diabetes during this phase of a woman’s life,” Caroline Thomason, a certified diabetes educator and registered dietitian, told Healthline. “The hormone changes that occur during menopause can increase a woman’s risk for high blood sugar by decreasing insulin sensitivity,” she explained.

Managing diabetes and menopause Amy Kimberlain, RDN, CDCES, a registered dietician, certified diabetes educator, and Eatright Pro Academy media spokesperson, says checking your blood sugar levels can help you become more aware of what’s happening and how to better manage these levels. “It’s important to know your target blood sugar level,” she told Healthline. “If the numbers are slowly increasing, you’re able to see how they’re being impacted.” For example, Kimberlain says, if you have a hot flash and/or a change in mood, it’s a good time to write down your symptoms, check your blood sugar level, and begin to check for patterns and trends. This provides more information to give to your medical provider in order to possibly adjust or change your regimen, she explains. Getting tested for diabetes by a healthcare provider is also a good idea. If you’re over 45 years old, it’s recommended you get tested for diabetes every 3 years, especially if you have serious weight issues. If you have additional risk factors for diabetes, including a family history of the disease, testing should happen more frequently. Kimberlain adds that other symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes and night sweats, can impact sleep quality and quantity, which also impact insulin levels.