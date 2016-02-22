There are several cancers linked to rheumatoid arthritis due to the disease itself and the medical treatments. Most recently, a link was established between RA and cervical cancer, which is often caused by HPV.

The majority of cervical cancer cases are caused by the human papillomavirus virus (HPV) — or so we thought.

Lately other links have been investigated and among them, rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Now, RA has been shown to be associated with cervical cancer.

And scientists are now faced with the question of what came first, the cancer or the RA? And did RA biologic treatment perhaps worsen or cause the cervical cancer?

Researchers hope to uncover the answers to these questions as they strive to better understand the complex, puzzling link between autoimmune inflammatory conditions and various forms of cancer.

