Researchers studied a viral “selfie” photograph of a woman battling skin cancer and determined it was highly effective in spreading information.

Share on Pinterest Sharing a disease or health condition online has become second nature to many. Some of these social media posts have even gone viral after readers become moved by a person’s story. But deciphering how these posts affect people in the real world can be unclear. Now, medical researchers have examined the effect of a single selfie in the hope they can figure out how social media can be harnessed to help public health. A recent study published in the journal Preventive Medicine found that when a selfie by a woman being treated for skin cancer went viral, it had a tremendous impact on people searching for information on skin cancer and how to prevent it. In 2015, Tawny Dzierzek took a picture of her bloodied face after a skin cancer treatment. The Kentucky nurse had spent her teen years using tanning beds. She received her first skin cancer diagnosis at 21. “If anyone needs a little motivation to not lay in the tanning bed and sun here ya go! This is what skin cancer treatment can look like,” Dzierzek wrote in the post.

Sharing and spreading the word Seth Noar, PhD, a professor in the University of North Carolina School of Media and Journalism and lead author of the study, said the selfie was shared so many times it started to make news headlines. He pointed out that this wasn’t a celebrity or someone with thousands of online followers. It was just someone with a clear story and powerful image. “I thought, wow, that’s really interesting, and I wonder if it had impact out there in the world,” he told Healthline. “Can we learn something from that in terms of ways to communicate about the dangers of indoor tanning?” Despite many studies finding indoor tanning dangerous and a carcinogen, 7 percent of high school students tan and 32 percent of non-Hispanic white women between the ages of 18 to 21 use tanning beds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Dermatologists have long warned patients to stay away from indoor tanning facilities, but with limited success. Noar found that the selfie originally posted on Facebook received 50,000 shares within a few weeks, leading to another website covering the story. Within a month, there had been 117 news stories about the selfie. At the same time, he found that web searches with the terms “skin” and “cancer” increased. These searches were 162 percent higher than expected when the news stories on the selfie peaked, about a month after Dzierzek first posted. Searches involving skin cancer prevention also surged around this time, increasing 147 percent as news spread about Dzierzek’s selfie. While Noar can’t be certain how many people were motivated to shun tanning beds, he said he was intrigued at the spike of people who wanted to know more about preventing skin cancer. “What surprised me is an ordinary person could post this on social media and it could go viral and have such an impact on people seeking out information on skin cancer and skin cancer prevention,” Noar said.