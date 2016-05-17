Healthline readers weigh in on whether Clinton, Trump, or Sanders is in the best physical condition and how important their health should be to voters.

Presidents should serve as role models for good health and personal fitness.

That’s the overwhelming opinion of thousands of Healthline readers who participated in our recent online survey on health and this year’s presidential election.

However, those same readers are split on whether the public has the right to know what medical conditions the presidential candidates are being treated for.

And only slightly more than half say the candidates’ health will affect whom they vote for in November.

The survey was conducted from May 6 to May 12. In all, 4,314 people responded.

About 41 percent identified themselves as Democrats, while 27 percent said they are Republicans. Another 20 percent responded as independents and the rest said they were aligned with smaller parties.

