The company also announced that it’s partnering with several universities and one insurer on 3 research projects focused on asthma, heart failure, and viral respiratory diseases.

For some, this stream of health information can be anxiety-provoking. This week, Apple announced its Apple Watch Series 6, with a host of new features aimed at encouraging people to be more active and keep an eye on their overall health. This includes pandemic-worthy features such as blood oxygen monitoring and automatic handwashing detection, as well as more run-of-the-mill ones like sleep tracking, elevation changes, and aerobic fitness. The company also announced that it’s partnering with several universities and one insurer on 3 research projects focused on asthma, heart failure, and viral respiratory diseases. These projects suggest that the company is looking to expand the Apple Watch into the medical wearables market, a field that has exploded as telehealth has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the watch starting at $499 ($399 if you pass on the cellular option), how much will these new features give your health a boost?

Apple Watch moves into medical monitoring The most significant new feature of the Apple Watch Series 6 is the ability to measure your blood’s oxygen saturation. This is particularly relevant to the state of the world today, because people with COVID-19 may have low blood oxygen levels. Some people with COVID-19 released from the hospital are also given a pulse oximeter so they can continue to monitor their oxygen levels as they recover at home. Experts say this kind of data is best understood with the help of a primary care physician or specialist. “Consumer wearable devices are not meant to diagnose conditions,” said Amanda Paluch, PhD, a physical activity epidemiologist and kinesiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “You should seek professional consultation and have measures performed in a clinic, not rely on your data from a consumer wearable device,” she said. Blood oxygen monitoring may be more helpful for people with an existing — and already diagnosed — chronic health problem. This is where Apple’s research projects come in. Apple announced in a news release that it’s working with the University of California, Irvine and insurer Anthem to see if ongoing monitoring of blood oxygen levels and other signals from the body can help people manage and control their asthma. It’s also working with two other institutions on a similar project focused on heart failure. The third project will look at whether the Apple Watch can help detect respiratory conditions such as seasonal influenza or COVID-19 based on changes in heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Delesha Carpenter, PhD, MSPH, an associate professor in the division of pharmaceutical outcomes and policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said wearable devices can help people manage chronic conditions such as asthma, high blood pressure, and diabetes. “This is especially useful for parameters that the person may not be able to directly sense themselves,” she said. “In this way, wearables can provide useful input about whether their disease state is worsening.” The main appeal of commercial wearables is that they’re widely available and integrate well with iOS and Android smartphones. But the high cost of these products may keep them out of the hands of some people with chronic conditions. “Many economically disadvantaged patients are affected by asthma and would not be able to afford an Apple Watch,” said Carpenter.