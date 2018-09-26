France has a food labeling system that gives products a grade on their nutrition quality. Should the United States do the same?

Share on Pinterest It’s probably clear that doughnuts won’t lower your cancer risk, but what foods will reduce the odds that you’ll develop cancer? Getty Images

Eating more nutritious foods can reduce your risk of cancer.

And researchers say nutrition labels can help you make good choices between foods that are good for you and those that aren’t.

A study by Mélanie Deschasaux of the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research found that eating food with lower nutritional quality is associated with an increased risk of cancer.

The opposite also may be true, according to the study published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

“The study confirms what most medical professionals already accept as fact, that whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases,” Yi Sherry Zhang, PhD, research scientist of precision nutrition and population genetics and founder of GenoPalate, told Healthline.

“We have inventories of data to suggest that highly nutritious foods, such as whole fruits and vegetables, decrease risk of cancer,” added New Jersey nutritionist Tina Marinaccio.

She noted that populations that follow nutritious, plant-based diets, such as Seventh Day Adventists, have decreased risk for certain cancers.

In the study, individual diets were assessed using the British Food Standards Agency nutrient profiling system, or FSAm-NPS.

The study analyzed food intake data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition from 471,495 adults, giving each an FSAm-NPS score.

Among patients with the lowest dietary nutrition scores, cancer rates were found to be 81 per 10,000 “person years,” compared to 69.5 among those whose scores indicated they ate the most nutritious diets.

“Higher [scores] were specifically associated with higher risks of cancers of the colon-rectum, upper aerodigestive tract and stomach, lung for men, and liver and postmenopausal breast for women,” the study concluded.