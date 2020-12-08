Share on Pinterest Experts say the longer a person is dealing with obesity, the higher their disease risk. FreshSplash/Getty Images

New research shows that cardiometabolic disease risk factors increase with the duration of obesity.

Being overweight is known to be unhealthy, but data shows that the duration also has an impact.

Dietary changes, such as eating healthier and cutting out processed and sugary foods, along with getting exercise are effective.

Bariatric surgery is also an option for those who aren’t able to see results with other changes.

It’s no secret that obesity carries major risks to long-term health.

Now, new research shows that the duration of one’s obesity has a significant impact on the likelihood of developing cardiometabolic disease.

Researchers from Loughborough University published their findings today in the journal PLOS Medicine.

While having obesity is known to be harmful to one’s health, not everyone with obesity shares the same risk for developing cardiometabolic risk factors.

Researchers hypothesized that the varying durations of obesity might help explain this disparity.

The researchers compiled their data from three British birth cohort studies that analyzed body mass index (BMI) as well as cardiometabolic disease risk factors (blood pressure, cholesterol, and elevated blood sugar) in more than 20,000 people between the ages of 10 and 40.

The researchers said they found that the longer a person has obesity, the higher the likelihood they’ll experience these risk factors.

“In general, our results demonstrate the importance of delaying the onset of obesity, but that if you do become obese, it is possible to reduce your cardiometabolic disease risk with weight loss,” Will Johnson, PhD, a senior lecturer in epidemiology and population health at Loughborough University in England and one of the study’s authors, told Healthline.

“However, our results also suggest that the number of years a person lives with their BMI above the obesity threshold increases their diabetes risk, even if their BMI is only just in the obesity range and doesn’t continue to increase,” he added.