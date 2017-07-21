Still’s disease nearly killed the wife of comedian Kumail Nanjani. He spotlighted the condition, as well as the couple’s love story, on the silver screen.

Most romantic comedies include silly pickup lines, flirtatious encounters, and a happily ever after.

Few include a medically induced coma and a rare disease diagnosis.

But those are the unlikely co-stars of one of this summer’s most heartfelt films, “The Big Sick.”

Kumail Nanjiani, an actor and comedian who is best known for his role as Dinesh in HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” co-wrote the movie with his wife, Emily V. Gordon.

Gordon, once a licensed therapist, is now a comedy writer and podcast host.

“The Big Sick” is the story of Nanjiani and Gordon’s brief but intense courtship, including the moment Nanjiani must sign the paperwork to put his then-girlfriend into a medically induced coma.

“I had been sick for a little while and people kept telling me I had the flu, I had pneumonia, I was having panic attacks,” Gordon said in an interview with NPR. “None of that seemed right to me … Every time I went in, they would diagnose me with something different, and all I knew was that I felt quite awful and I couldn’t seem to catch my breath.”

In the movie, this plays out as a seriously ill Gordon goes to the hospital for treatment, and quickly finds out she was in a more troublesome situation than she knew.

The coma, doctors explained, would help her breathe and stabilize vitals while they tried to figure out what was causing her to be so sick.

“I went to the doctor and they decided to admit me to the hospital because my breathing was so unstable that they wanted to kind of check me out in a hospital,” Gordon told NPR. “And by the time I got there, my breathing was so unstable, as was my heart rate, that the only thing they could do to kind of keep me safe and keep my vitals stabilized was to put me on a respirator. And you should not be on a respirator while you are conscious, so that is why they put me in a medically induced coma.”

When Nanjiani arrived at the hospital, doctors told him Gordon needed to be put into a coma quickly.

For Nanjiani, who had been dating Gordon for just eight months at that point, the memory of that moment sticks with him.

“When I got to the hospital, Emily was in the ER and I went in and was talking to her and the nurse came in. And the nurse, first thing she said to [Emily was], ‘Oh, you’re a very sick girl.’ And I was like, ‘What? What does that mean? She doesn’t really look that sick.’ That was sort of the beginning of this journey,” Nanjiani told NPR.

Eight days later, the doctors finally gave a diagnosis: adult-onset Still’s disease.

If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone.