Researcher says a fasting diet can encourage cells to produce insulin again. Others aren’t quite as sure. Share on Pinterest Can simply eating less food periodically cure someone of diabetes? Can such a diet cause cells that have been hampered from producing insulin to start producing it again? At least one researcher seems to think so. Healthy diets have long been promoted as a way of lowering your risk of diabetes, and a careful diet is necessary for avoiding blood sugar spikes for those who already have the disease. Valter Longo, PhD, the director of the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, has long been a proponent of the fasting diet. In a study published late last month in the journal Cell, Longo and fellow researchers concluded a fasting diet promoted the growth of new pancreatic cells, which help produce insulin, in mice with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Human cells exposed to the diet in a dish also produced increased insulin, suggesting it could alleviate diabetes in humans. Longo hopes to begin human trials of the fasting diet later this year. Read more: Get the facts on diabetes »

Questions, potential conflicts There are plenty of questions left to be answered. One is whether only a portion of patients — perhaps those who recently developed diabetes and haven’t been insulin-deficient as long — respond to the diet. “We don’t know,” Longo told Healthline. “We’ll see if the only ones who respond are the more recent ones — or nobody.” Longo, who also partially owns a food company that sells meal plans to help people who want to follow a fast-mimicking diet. He’s conducted past research that has found this type of diet might reduce the risk for cancer, heart disease, and other age-related ailments. Those ties also raise some questions. “Any time it seems like something can fix everything, that’s always a worry. And then when there’s products involved,” says Deborah Greenwood, PhD, RN, president of Deborah Greenwood Consulting, specializing in diabetes and digital health, and past president of the American Association of Diabetes Educators. “But I wouldn’t want to say something is bad just because it’s unique. We just need long-term studies with a significant amount of people.” Other recent research has also raised the possibility of reversing diabetes through diet. Another short-term study, published last week, found that 10 weeks of a personalized, ketogenic diet that was overseen remotely by medical professionals led to improved control over blood sugar levels and weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes. The ketogenic diet includes low amounts of carbohydrates, which have the most impact on blood sugar. But that study, backed by a new start-up that calls itself an “online specialty medical clinic that reverses type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery,” has product ties, too. “I never liked the word ‘reversal’ in terms of diabetes,” Greenwood told Healthline. She says the only way to truly reverse it would be bariatric surgery, in which a portion of the stomach or intestines is removed. But she says she knows people with diabetes who have followed a ketogenic diet and love it. “It’s just really hard to live in the world and engage in typical life when you’re so restricted, and there’s no long-term data to show if it’s sustainable or healthy,” she said. Read more: Artificial pancreas may be the future of diabetes treatment »