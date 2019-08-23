A new study looks at packaged foods and how healthy they are.

The United Kingdom is often on the receiving end of a lot of grief about their food (rightly or wrongly, you decide).

But a new analysis of packaged foods finds that the convenience snacks, ready-made meals, and drinks sold in the four countries of the United Kingdom are the healthiest in the world.

The United States and Australia take silver and bronze, respectively, according to the report, which was published in Obesity Reviews.

Indeed, investigators from Australia’s George Institute for Global Health in Sydney looked at more than 400,000 food and drink products from 12 countries and territories around the world.

Each food was ranked using Australia’s Health Star Rating system. It measures levels of nutrients like calories, salt, sugar, saturated fat, protein, calcium, and fiber. Each food is then assigned a ranking from half a star (least healthy) to five stars (the most healthy).

Collectively, the United Kingdom’s food and drink products received 2.83 stars. The United States scored 2.82, and Australia came in at 2.81 stars.

At the other end, India took the worst spot, with a food and drink rating of 2.27 stars. China, with a score of 2.43 stars, was second to the bottom. Chile finished out the final three positions with a score of 2.44 stars.

Other unique finds include the fact that Canada has the unhealthiest salt levels of all foods and drinks. But Canadians were second best on sugar rankings, falling just short of the United Kingdom.

China actually had the highest score for healthfulness in their drinks with 2.9 stars. But their packaged foods received 2.37 stars, which accounts for their lowered ranking.

India’s packaged foods were the most energy dense, or had the most calories. South Africa, on the other hand, had the least calorie-rich foods.

“Globally we’re all eating more and more processed foods and that’s a concern because our supermarkets shelves are full of products that are high in bad fats, sugar and salt and are potentially making us sick,” Elizabeth Dunford, PhD, lead author and a research fellow in the food policy division of The George Institute for Global Health, said in a statement.

“Our results show that some countries are doing a much better job than others,” she added. “Unfortunately it’s the poorer nations that are least able to address the adverse health consequences that have the unhealthiest foods.”

But these results stand in stark contrast to another reality: In the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and Australia, the obesity rates are climbing.

In the United States alone, more than two-thirds of adults are overweight or have obesity.