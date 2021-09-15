Share on Pinterest Opioid overdose deaths have historically been low in the Black community, but they’re now on the rise. Maskot/Getty Images

Overdose deaths from opioids have increased in the Black community, while remaining relatively stable among other groups.

Experts say one reason is that the opioid crisis is shifting from rural areas to more urban regions.

They add that fentanyl being added to certain recreational drugs (like cocaine) is another factor.

The rate of opioid overdose deaths among Black Americans rose 40 percent in 2019 compared to white Americans, according to a new study from the American Journal of Public Health.

Opioid overdose death rates have remained level among other ethnicities, marking this trend a concerning outlier — and a possible new front in the opioid epidemic.

Black Americans have historically had lower overall opioid overdose deaths and slower rates of increase in those deaths compared to whites, but that trend has reversed in recent years, suggests a 2020 study in the journal Addiction.

“This is an epidemic that started in rural areas of the country, which are predominantly Caucasian,” said Dr. Steve Powell, MPA, chief medical officer of the opioid addiction treatment service PursueCare.

“I do believe that over time, this has been an epidemic that’s really moved from the rural environments into some of the more populated areas, including suburbs and big cities,” Powell said. “With that, you’re naturally going to see more and more of an increase in dependency and overdose issues.”

According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 72 percent of opioid overdose deaths occurred among the white population in 2019, 15 percent among the Black population, and 11 percent among the Hispanic population.