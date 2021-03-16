Share on Pinterest Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, can remain in breast milk for up to six weeks. Jordan Siemens/Getty Images

Health experts suggest that women who use cannabis should stop long before pregnancy.

Studies over the past decade have suggested that THC passed on to babies can trigger learning and attention issues, impulse control, and even depression.

A study published in JAMA Pediatrics on March 8 found that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, remains in breast milk for up to six weeks.

The study suggests that could be harmful to infants.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics (and other) medical organizations all recommend that women should abstain from using marijuana during pregnancy and lactation,” Dr. Maya Bunik, senior investigator, medical director of the Child Health Clinic and the Breastfeeding Management Clinic at Children’s Colorado and professor of pediatrics at the CU School of Medicine, told Healthline.

Of the 394 women screened, 25 were enrolled, and 7 abstained from marijuana use for the study’s duration.

They gave birth between Nov. 1, 2016, and June 30, 2019. Researchers found that residual THC remained in their breast milk for up to six weeks.

Bunik said the new findings suggest that expectant mothers or those who are trying to conceive should abstain from using cannabis long before pregnancy.

Bunik said she and her team took on the study after noticing that, with legalization, more women were reporting THC usage during pregnancy.

The women in the study were inhaling THC for the most part to relieve stress or pain or to help with sleep.

“With no data,” many hospitals have been suggesting that mothers should abstain from using cannabis for two weeks before nursing. Bunik, however, felt concrete data was needed.

“We wanted to determine the amount of time a mom would have to abstain … [from using THC] before starting direct nursing,” she said.