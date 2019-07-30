- A new study looked at how testosterone may help postmenopausal women with their sex lives.
- The meta-analysis looked at data on more than 8,000 women.
- Researchers found evidence that testosterone hormone treatment may help boost sexual desire and satisfaction in some postmenopausal women.
- Testosterone is present naturally in both men and women, but women have about one-tenth of the amount that men have.
Testosterone may be just what women need to improve sexual satisfaction, according to a new report.
A
The review of trials compared testosterone treatment to a placebo or to an alternative hormone treatment such as estrogen with or without progestogen.
Researchers looked at the effects of testosterone treatment on brain, musculoskeletal, and cognitive health. They also examined its effects as well as disease risks, cardiovascular impacts, well-being factors, androgenic effects, and breast health. The team evaluated 46 reports on 36 trials that involved 8,480 women.
Non-oral formulations are preferred, as oral testosterone has been found to have some adverse effects. In fact, effects of non-oral testosterone seem only to be weight gain, mild acne, and increased hair growth. The authors say more research on long-term effects is needed, but point out that the effects noted so far are not severe and therefore promising.
In 15 of the studies on 3,766 naturally and surgically postmenopausal women, the researchers found beneficial effects for all measures of sexual function. Testosterone treatment boosted sexual desire, pleasure, arousal, orgasm, responsiveness to sexual stimuli, and self-image. Women on it had lower measures of sexual concerns and sexually associated distress.
Testosterone did not have benefits on cognitive measures, bone mineral density, body composition, or muscle strength in women taking it. No major adverse effects on glucose or insulin in the blood, blood pressure, lipid profile, metabolic profile, or breast health were noted in postmenopausal women taking testosterone.
Postmenopausal women using testosterone were not more likely to experience a serious cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke. More data would be needed to asses impacts on breast cancer risk, though, the researchers contend.
The authors say women should use non-oral formulations of testosterone, as oral testosterone can increase LDL (bad) cholesterol, while reducing HDL (good) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides. Transdermal patches and creams did not cause such adverse effects.
Limited data was available that looked at the impacts of testosterone on premenopausal women. As such, they couldn’t draw conclusions about its effects on sexual dysfunction in that group.
Dr. Stephanie S. Faubion, director of the Women’s Health Clinic and Office of Women’s Health at Mayo Clinic, said the compilation of data shows that there is evidence to support the use of testosterone in postmenopausal women who are either naturally or surgically menopausal. It should not be used in women who have sexual dysfunction that is related to a medication, relationship problem, or other identifiable cause.
Testosterone has a direct hormonal effect on the brain to aid with desire, arousal, and orgasm, she noted.
“It helps with all aspects of sexual functioning, including satisfactory sexual event frequency, sexual desire, pleasure, arousal, orgasm, pain, responsiveness and reduces sexual distress,” Faubion told Healthline. “There is insufficient evidence to support the use of testosterone in premenopausal women.”
In addition to female sexual health, testosterone also plays a part in metabolism, muscle strength, mood, and cognitive function.
Sheryl Kingsberg, PhD, a clinical psychologist and sexual medicine specialist at University Hospitals in Ohio, who was not affiliated with the research, explained that women produce testosterone in their ovaries and adrenal glands.
Ovarian testosterone production gradually declines dropping over 50 percent by the time a woman reaches natural menopause around age 51 compared to her mid 20s. However, with a surgical menopause there is an abrupt loss of 50 percent of circulating testosterone which has been shown to have a significant negative effect on sexual desire.
“Women should recognize that testosterone is not just a male hormone. Women produce testosterone, too — albeit about 10 percent of what males produce,” she said.
Research on using testosterone therapy to treat postmenopausal women suffering from hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) has been ongoing and reputable, Kingsberg noted.
Currently the only evidence-based use of testosterone is for postmenopausal women with HSDD. “It has not been sufficiently studied for other uses or in premenopausal women,” she said.
Approximately 20 percent of topical testosterone prescriptions are written “off-label” for postmenopausal women to treat HSDD in the United States, Kingsberg said. Women with a history of hormone-sensitive breast cancer should be cautious using the hormone, she added.
Previous research showed that testosterone could improve sexual function, but the formulations used were designed for men. As a result, there was little evidence about side effects, safety and dosing specifically in women.
Without testosterone options for women approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the hormone must be titrated or women have to use unregulated compounded products, Kingsberg said. “Since this is an ‘off-label’ use, there is no insurance coverage,” she added.
Kingsberg hopes the study encourages researchers and regulators to consider an FDA-approved product for women and to study the long-term safety of testosterone therapy for women.
“Our results suggest it is time to develop testosterone treatment tailored to postmenopausal women rather than treating them with higher concentrations formulated for men,” Susan Davis, a professor at Monash University in Australia and senior author, said in a statement.
Nearly a third of women experience low sexual desire at midlife, with associated distress, but no approved testosterone formulation or product exists for them in any country and there are no internationally agreed guidelines for testosterone use by women, Davis noted.
“Considering the benefits we found for women’s sex lives and personal well-being, new guidelines and new formulations are urgently needed,” she added.