A meta-analysis published this month in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology said the hormone improved sexual well-being in postmenopausal women. Researchers looked at data on more than 8,000 women, to see how the hormone might impact sexual satisfaction.

Testosterone may be just what women need to improve sexual satisfaction, according to a new report.

The review of trials compared testosterone treatment to a placebo or to an alternative hormone treatment such as estrogen with or without progestogen.

Researchers looked at the effects of testosterone treatment on brain, musculoskeletal, and cognitive health. They also examined its effects as well as disease risks, cardiovascular impacts, well-being factors, androgenic effects, and breast health. The team evaluated 46 reports on 36 trials that involved 8,480 women.

Non-oral formulations are preferred, as oral testosterone has been found to have some adverse effects. In fact, effects of non-oral testosterone seem only to be weight gain, mild acne, and increased hair growth. The authors say more research on long-term effects is needed, but point out that the effects noted so far are not severe and therefore promising.

In 15 of the studies on 3,766 naturally and surgically postmenopausal women, the researchers found beneficial effects for all measures of sexual function. Testosterone treatment boosted sexual desire, pleasure, arousal, orgasm, responsiveness to sexual stimuli, and self-image. Women on it had lower measures of sexual concerns and sexually associated distress.

Testosterone did not have benefits on cognitive measures, bone mineral density, body composition, or muscle strength in women taking it. No major adverse effects on glucose or insulin in the blood, blood pressure, lipid profile, metabolic profile, or breast health were noted in postmenopausal women taking testosterone.

Postmenopausal women using testosterone were not more likely to experience a serious cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke. More data would be needed to asses impacts on breast cancer risk, though, the researchers contend.

The authors say women should use non-oral formulations of testosterone, as oral testosterone can increase LDL (bad) cholesterol, while reducing HDL (good) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides. Transdermal patches and creams did not cause such adverse effects.

Limited data was available that looked at the impacts of testosterone on premenopausal women. As such, they couldn’t draw conclusions about its effects on sexual dysfunction in that group.

Dr. Stephanie S. Faubion, director of the Women’s Health Clinic and Office of Women’s Health at Mayo Clinic, said the compilation of data shows that there is evidence to support the use of testosterone in postmenopausal women who are either naturally or surgically menopausal. It should not be used in women who have sexual dysfunction that is related to a medication, relationship problem, or other identifiable cause.

Testosterone has a direct hormonal effect on the brain to aid with desire, arousal, and orgasm, she noted.

“It helps with all aspects of sexual functioning, including satisfactory sexual event frequency, sexual desire, pleasure, arousal, orgasm, pain, responsiveness and reduces sexual distress,” Faubion told Healthline. “There is insufficient evidence to support the use of testosterone in premenopausal women.”